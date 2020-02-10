Conservative plans for 'free ports' after the Brexit will increase tax avoidance, Labor claims

Advertisement

Plans for up to 10 new free ports across the country have been unveiled by the government.

Ministers claim that the new “business and business hubs” will create thousands of jobs.

Advertisement

The government is starting a consultation process to name the locations of the free ports by the end of the year so that they can be opened for use in 2021.

Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak said: “Free ports will unleash the potential in our proud historic ports, and stimulate and regenerate communities in the UK as we reach a higher level.

“They will attract new businesses, spread jobs, investments and opportunities to cities across the country.

“This is all part of our mission as an open, outward-looking country that stands up for global free trade with vibrant free ports that work for the entire United Kingdom.”

Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss said: “We are taking back control of our trade policy and opening up every corner of the UK to opportunities around the world.

“Free ports will unleash the potential of our historic ports, create jobs and regenerate communities in the UK. These hubs will also deepen partnerships around the world as we restore our economic and political independence. “

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “Free ports offer a fantastic opportunity for our companies to increase their trade with companies from all over the world.

“Not only will they help to create jobs and raise the UK, but they underline our commitment to stand up for global free trade – harnessing our country’s potential.”

rebirth

Communities and local government secretary Robert Jenrick said: “Our new free ports will promote investment and regeneration, and provide highly qualified jobs and new homes for people across the country.”

The free ports could see that goods brought into them did not receive tariffs until they entered the domestic market, without any duties being due if they were re-exported.

The free ports could be placed both inland and adjacent to ports, the government said.

Once the ten-week consultation has been completed, the government will invite sea, air and rail ports to bid “on a competitive basis” for free port status.

Ministers said that a full customs declaration would not be necessary to move goods to a free port.

To the far right

Labor shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, said the move was the initiative of an “extreme right” government.

He said: “This is the revival of a failed Thatcherite plan from the 1980s, intended to remove the regulations and our tax base.

“There is very little solid evidence that so-called free ports create jobs or stimulate economic growth, and this as another ideological step by an extreme right-wing government.

“This plan only represents a” leveling “for the super-rich, who will use free ports to hoard assets and avoid taxes, while the rest of us feel the effects of under-funded public services.”

But Mr. McDonnell said, “This is the revival of a failed Thatcherite plan from the 1980s, meant to cut back on regulation and our tax base.

“There is very little solid evidence that so-called freeports create jobs or stimulate economic growth, and show this as another ideological step by an extreme right-wing government.

“This plan only represents a” leveling “for the super-rich, who will use free ports to hoard assets and avoid taxes, while the rest of us feel the effects of under-funded public services.”

Related – ‘He lies to you’ sign to be exhibited in the Brussels museum