Connor McDavid suffers from bruised knee, Edmonton Oilers says it is 'nothing serious'

Advertisement

As Connor McDavid says, that’s how the Edmonton Oilers go.

You can forgive Oilers fans for holding their collective breath, when the 23-year-old superstar seemed to be struggling after a second collision on Saturday with Nashville Predators defender Dante Fabbro and the boards. McDavid’s knee appeared to be the victim of the impact and the Oilers confirmed that their talisman had sustained a bruised knee during the 3-2 victory.

Advertisement

McDavid received treatment during the second break and after the game, Edmonton coach Dave Tippett confirmed.

NHL POWER RANKINGS: Oilers continue to rise

However, Tippett says that fans can breathe easily. McDavid should be fine.

“He has a little bruise on his knee or something,” Tippett told reporters. “They looked at it between periods, he ice it and they wanted to give him ice immediately after the game. I asked him how he was doing and he said:” I feel good, I play. “He got out and played. As far as I know it is nothing serious.”

The size of the bruise may not be known until Sunday morning, but McDavid was able to shake off the painful knee to essentially create Alex Chiasson’s power-play goal from the second second period. The Oilers captain shot a Chiasson shot, pushing the unfortunate Preds Kyle Turris to bend the puck into the Nashville net, giving McDavid his 51st assist of the season.

Although McDavid could play the entire game on Saturday – the only Edmonton attacker to record more ice age were Leon Draisitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – Oilers fans are likely to be on edge until they see the four-fold All-Star dressed and skates in the next team competition on Tuesday.