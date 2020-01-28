Connecticut man Fotis Dulos accused of killing his wife is said to have attempted suicide, 2 sources

Advertisement

CONNECTICUT – Authorities believe that Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man accused of killing his ex-wife Jennifer Farber Dulos, made an apparent suicide attempt on Tuesday, two police sources said.

Its current state is unknown at this time. CNN contacted its lawyer, Norm Pattis.

Authorities Requested a Dulos Welfare Check After He Did Not Appear for an Emergency Bail Hearing, and Upon Arrival, Farmington Police Observed Dulos Unresponsive and Started Performing CPR, said the two law enforcement sources.

Dulos was found alone at his home, said a police source.

Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mother of five, 50, disappeared in May 2019 in New Canaan, Connecticut, after dropping her children off at school. Investigators found her car near a park near her home, but it has not been seen or heard since, and authorities now believe she is dead.

She and Fotis Dulos, 52, were in the middle of a fierce custody battle. Jennifer Farber Dulos moved in 2017 to a house in New Canaan and filed for divorce, according to court records. She had told authorities that she was afraid of her husband before he disappeared, according to court documents obtained by CNN. Fotis Dulos denied having uttered threats or intimidation, according to documents filed in court.

Fotis Dulos and his then girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested in June and charged with falsifying or fabricating evidence after investigators found bloodstains and evidence of attempts to clean up the crime scene, officials said. They had pleaded not guilty.

He was arrested for murder and kidnapping earlier this month and pleaded not guilty again. Troconis, as well as Dulos’ friend and former lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, have also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Neither has yet argued.

Fotis Dulos denied the wrongdoing and his lawyer said that the murder case against him lacked sufficient evidence.

He was released on $ 6 million bail earlier this month, and an emergency bail hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at noon.

