Singer Adnan Sami was one of those to be awarded the Padma Shri title, one of India’s highest civilian honors, on Saturday. On Sunday, some members of the Congress party called on the central government for giving Adnan Sami to the Padma Shri. Some even pointed out why the son of a Pakistani Air Force pilot is honored with the Padma Shri. National Congress spokesman Jaiveer Shergill was one of those interviewed who asked Sami about his victory at Padma Shri.

On Republic Day, Jaiveer Shergill picked up his Twitter handle and wrote: “Kargil’s war veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah, who fought for India, declared” foreigners “to NRC and Adnan Sami, whose family honored with Padma Shri to fight India Magic of NRC and Chamchagiri government! “

In another post, the Congressman asked three questions to BJP:

Why is an Indian soldier like Mohd Sannaullah declared a foreigner through NRC and Padma Shri is given to Pakistan’s son’s Air Force pilot? Is the contribution “Yogdan” to society or does the BJP government “Gungan” praise new criteria? Is this New India? “

On Monday, singer Adnan Sami replied to Shergill’s tweet and wrote, “Hey boy, did you get your brain out of a” sellout “or secondhand novelty store? They taught you in Berkley that a son should be used for his parents’ actions Should you be held accountable or punished? And you’re a lawyer? Did you learn that at the law school? Good luck with it! “

Within a few hours, Jaiveer replied to the singer with a tweet saying, “Uncle, I can answer in your language, but the” Indian “culture teaches us to be respectful of our enemies too – you just recently crossed the line, so guess you’re still learning. Objection is to declare an Indian soldier a foreigner and honor a Pakistani soldier’s family. Good afternoon. “

Jaiveer’s comment on Indian culture did not match Adnan Sami, who replied, “Don’t make me ‘Uncle’ NOW and talk nonsense about knowing” Indian “culture NOW, if you have the audacity to say rude words like” “in your statement use. Chamchagiri “that speaks volumes of ur lack of ‘culture’ and 4 disregards any form of respect 4 elders which is an ESSENCE OF INDIAN CULTURE !!”

Shergill went ahead and asked Sami about his contributions to India in the past 5 years. “Well, Uncle Ji, let me tell you that I don’t need a lecture on Indian culture from a person who has distanced or denied his own father to earn some gossiping on Twitter Acha. This reminds me that you can highlight 5 posts made towards India in the past 5 years? “

In response to the above, Sami said, “Again, you’re talking to your overbearing ignorant pedestrian pea brain! What did I dare to distance myself from my powerful father, whom I love and respect indescribably? He is my other me !! Don’t you dare talk about my sacred relationship with my late famous father Bachay! “

Shergill repeated again to list five posts for India and Sami replied, “Listen uncle – don’t you dare – if you don’t distance yourself you will proudly say you are a son of Pak Fighter Pilot who said:” Indian Airplanes fall like birds ”- until then stop jumping like a kitten on the hot tin roof !! Another 5 posts to India Batao Uncle Ji waiting! “

On Saturday Sami received the Padma Shri Award together with 117 other winners.

