Concerns about calls for increased police powers against protests

It has been shown that opinion supports greater police powers against politics

protests, according to polling data.

The figures, published by Deltapoll, emphasize that 60 percent of adults in the UK are in favor of further police powers to prevent and limit protests, largely due to perceived disruptive effects.

Within the figures, more than half of the adults surveyed supported the increased range of police powers, including the use of water cannons, tasers and riot police.

The poll is surrounded by widespread campaigns to increase police powers against demonstrators, as well as public criticism of activist groups such as climate activists Extinction Rebellion.

The right to peaceful protest

According to British law, the right to peaceful protest is protected by the Human Rights Act. With the exception of violent protest or actions that threaten national security, the right to protest is not only legally established, but an integral part of democratic and political participation.

Calls for increased police powers have received public support from conservative figures Michael Gove and Ian Duncan Smith, as well as former Home Secretary David Blunkett.

Such public support for counter-protests comes in the week that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been widely convicted of apparent desire to “water down” the Human Rights Act after the British withdrawal from the European Union.

extinction

Rebellion’s plans for a new wave of demonstrations are planned

before May 23.

A warning

for civil liberties

The

London Economic spoke with Kevin Blowe, coordinator at the police network

Monitoring (Netpol), which expressed concern about subjectivity and potential

precedent of increased police measures.

“The police are (currently) receiving exceptional discretion to perform surveillance with virtually no transparency or regulation,” Blowe noted. “It can lead campaigners to think twice about exercising their rights when confronted with aggressive tactics or unjustified police attention.”

The campaign against groups such as Extinction Rebellion therefore has worrying potential as a means to force and control the population exercising their democratic rights.

Possible political advantage

“Presenting unconscious nonviolent movements such as XR as a potential” risk “to the public justifies that police officers consider all of its members suspicious, regardless of the actions of individuals or that such decisions are inherently political.”

More

concerns, however, was the room for such increased powers to use for

possible political advantage.

“In 2020 we are confronted with the flammable mix of an almost paranoid police obsession with alleged” extremists “in campaign groups, a right-wing government that deeply rejects human rights laws and feeds public opinion through news organizations that deal with outrage over laws and laws -order.

“As we have seen elsewhere in the world, the right to protest always runs in such a feverish atmosphere.”

campaigns

campaigning

Sentiment

against protest movements can be seen as part of a broader polarization of

opinion against groups like Extinction Rebellion.

The group,

who use nonviolent and non-cooperative protest to raise awareness

environmental issues, was listed as an “extremist organization” in January

month by terrorism police.

The classification followed, as well as other factors, comments from co-founder of Extinction Rebellion Simon Bramwell in which he noted the potential of “Direct Sabotage” of society in the methods of the organization.

Bramwell’s position, made as part of a wider debate about ecological protest, contained comments about the weakness of the traditional debate; which mentions the weakness of simply telling people that they “can see their children die because we don’t have the (…) technology to keep them alive longer”.

Enough is enough

campaigns

such as “Enough is Enough”, led by political commentator Nick Ferrari

called for immediate measures to prevent the “disturbance” caused by extinction

Rebellion. The campaign mentions the estimated £ 37 million spent on XR

protests; a double figure devoted to violent crimes by the Metropolitan

police annually.

Yet

complaint of such “disruption” is seen by many as inherent to the methods of

such protest groups; cause passive and non-violent disturbance and

campaigns to raise awareness of a social problem.

At a time when the political rulebook is being redeployed, from the exclusion of journalists from press conferences to the possible change of human rights in the UK, steps to curtail freedoms and methods of protest movements can be seen as a symptom of much wider domestic care.

