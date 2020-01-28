Compliance Corrosion Drummer Reed Mullin Died at 53

Advertisement

Reed Mullin, longtime drummer with the North Carolina punk and metal band Corrosion Of Conformity, has died. The group revealed Mullin’s death on social media today. No cause of death has been revealed. Mullin was 53 years old.

Mullin joined guitarist Woody Weatherman and bassist / singer Mike Dean to form Corrosion Of Conformity in 1982. The band came from the hardcore movement, but they were also influenced by classic metal bands like Black Sabbath, who was not particularly common. thing at the time. The COC’s first two albums, Eye For An Eye of 1984 and Animosity of 1985, were crude, quick and angry, and had considerable influence, particularly in the southeast of the United States.

In the late 80’s, the band evolved into a crossed thrash sound, absorbing more and more the influence of metal, especially after Mike Dean left the group and the new singer / guitarist Pepper Keenan joined to 1989. In 1994, the year the COC signed with Columbia and released the album Deliverance, they were mostly doing groovy southern metal sludge. Deliverance eventually became gold – quite amazing considering that the COC never really wooed any kind of consumer acceptance even when they changed their sound.

Reed Mullin left the COC in 2001 and played for a few other bands, while the COC took a break in 2006. But in 2010, Mullin found the other three original members of the COC, and they released an eponymous album in 2012. Pepper Keenan joined the group in 2015. In 2015, Mullin also participated in Teenage Time Killers, a parallel supergroup project that featured COC members alongside people like Dave Grohl and Corey Taylor of Slipknot.

In 2016, while the COC was about to take the stage in Edmonton, Mullin suffered from a crisis caused by excessive alcohol consumption. At the time, teammate Mike Dean talked about Mullin’s health in a Facebook statement, announcing that the group could no longer play with Mullin: “We will not allow Reed to continue killing himself on our watch.” Last night the group wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and a pioneer.”

Below, watch some videos of Mullin with COC:

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a friend, a brother and a pioneer. Reed you are loved and you will always be. Let’s all take a moment… pic.twitter.com/33HKp9tU7v

– C.O.C. (@coccabal) January 28, 2020

