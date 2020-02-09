Complete relationship timeline by Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Advertisement

2019 was a big year for Florence Pugh. Pugh was a fresh face in the Hollywood scene between the breakout roles in Midsommar and Little Women (for which she received an Oscar nomination). Her relationship with the 21-year-old Scrubs star Zach Braff is less well known. Below is everything we know about the reserved couple so far.

August 2018: In the fall of 2018, Braff started liking Pugh’s photos on Instagram. This could have been around the time he cast her in his short film In The Time It Takes to Get There in 2019, or an early connoisseur of their relationship.

March 2019: Collider.com reported that Braff and Pugh both circled the film The Secret Ingredients of Rocket Cola. Braff was added to lead the project with Pugh in the lead role, although the title can no longer be found on any of her IMDb pages.

April 2019: In The Time It Takes to Get There will be published in early April. In the project that emerged from the idea of ​​a design competition winner for Adobe Cloud, Pugh plays an influencer from the 19th century. She plays with Alicia Silverstone (Unsuspecting), who works for the young Mughal.

On April 12, Pugh and Braff were seen strolling through New York City while holding hands by E!. The relationship arose after Braff’s model Taylor Bagley separated in 2014 after five years of dating.

June 2019: Braff shared a photo of himself with Toby Sebastian, a musician, Game of Thrones actor, and Pugh’s older brother. “#cheers # 🇬🇧”, he labeled a couple’s selfie toasting glasses of wine into the camera.

October 2019: Pugh’s debut on Braff’s Feed came in a pretty good mood. It can be seen in a group shot entitled “People I Love”. Emmy winner Julia Garner commented on the post: “I also love @florencepugh !!!! ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ♥ ️”

In the same month, Page Six captured the couple during a Whole Foods run in Hollywood. A source said to the outlet, “I was very clear that they were a couple.”

November 2019: Technically, her IG debut made the following month. The couple were seen in Braff’s post with a group visiting Disneyland.

Pugh and Braff also appeared at the Marriage Story LA premiere on November 5, though they weren’t photographed together.

December 2019: Braff and Pugh attended the premiere of their film Little Women in New York separately and again robbed us of an official appearance on the red carpet.

On December 28, Pugh gave the world a late Christmas present: a confirmation of the relationship and a clapping together. “First pit stop, Matzo ball soup. # Healingjetlag101,” she signed a photo of her posing in front of a LA deli. Braff replied to the photo with the princess Emoji. A commentator replied to Braff’s emoji and wrote, “You are 44 years old.” The then 23-year-old Pugh replied: “And yet he understood it.”

January 2020: On January 11, people spotted the two of them who had driven out on a date at San Vicente Bungalows, a private social club in Los Angeles.

Days later, Pugh was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Oscars. Braff seemed to play an important role that day. She posted two photos of herself that told her about the nomination in bed, where she appears to be undressed. (Many assumed that Braff had taken the pictures.)

Later that day, Braff posted a photo of Pugh posting his Instagram story titled “Holy shit!”

People also got photos of the couple who kissed Pugh’s nomination when she clutched a bottle of champagne.

Only time will tell if this mysterious couple will officially hit the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9th.

