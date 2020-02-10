Advertisement

For the second time in a row, the Academy and ABC have chosen to host the 92nd Academy Awards. The 92nd Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest celebration, caught the attention of movie lovers as their favorite stars put on tuxedo and robe and strut on the red carpet.

The cast of the highly regarded South Korean film Parasite took 4 trophies. It was the first time that the entire cast graced the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards at the Hollywood Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020. While the ladies of the film Everyone are wearing beautiful evening dresses in blue and pink, the director and the main actors look dashing in black tuxedos. After the champagne-filled dinner party that took place one night before the award ceremony, the last night was no less than a star-studded affair. Once the show is over, let’s take a look at the full list of Oscars 2020 winners (bold):

best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite (winner)

Ford vs. Ferrari

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (winner)

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (winner)

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy (winner)

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Charlize Theron, bomb

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (Winner)

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

The best supporting actress

Laura Dern, marriage story (winner)

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Best film cut

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Ford v Ferrari (winner)

parasite

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, the Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (winner)

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once upon a time … in Hollywood (winner)

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

parasite

Best sound mix

Ad Astra

joker

1917 (winner)

Ford vs. Ferrari

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari (winner)

joker

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, knife out

Noah Baumbach, marriage history

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (winner)

Best adapted script

Steven Zaillian, the Irishman

Greta Gerwig, little women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (winner)

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Best camera

Roger Deakins, 1917 (winner)

Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Make-up and hair styling

Bomb (winner)

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917 (winner)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (original score)

Joker (winner)

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (original song)

I stand with you before the breakthrough

Into the unknown from Frozen II

Get up from Harriet

(I will love myself again) by Rocketman (winner)

I can’t let Toy Story 4 take you away

Glasgow from Wild Rose

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4 (winner)

Animated short film

Dcera (daughter)

Hair love (winner)

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

Live Action Short Film

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window (winner)

Saria

A sister

documentary

American factory (winner)

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

Documentary short feature film

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) (winner)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

Northern Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, parasite (winner)

Spain, pain and fame

