For the second time in a row, the Academy and ABC have chosen to host the 92nd Academy Awards. The 92nd Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest celebration, caught the attention of movie lovers as their favorite stars put on tuxedo and robe and strut on the red carpet.
The cast of the highly regarded South Korean film Parasite took 4 trophies. It was the first time that the entire cast graced the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards at the Hollywood Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020. While the ladies of the film Everyone are wearing beautiful evening dresses in blue and pink, the director and the main actors look dashing in black tuxedos. After the champagne-filled dinner party that took place one night before the award ceremony, the last night was no less than a star-studded affair. Once the show is over, let’s take a look at the full list of Oscars 2020 winners (bold):
best picture
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite (winner)
Ford vs. Ferrari
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (winner)
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (winner)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy (winner)
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Charlize Theron, bomb
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (Winner)
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
The best supporting actress
Laura Dern, marriage story (winner)
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Best film cut
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Ford v Ferrari (winner)
parasite
Best costume design
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, the Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (winner)
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Best production design
Once upon a time … in Hollywood (winner)
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
parasite
Best sound mix
Ad Astra
joker
1917 (winner)
Ford vs. Ferrari
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Best sound editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari (winner)
joker
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original screenplay
Rian Johnson, knife out
Noah Baumbach, marriage history
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (winner)
Best adapted script
Steven Zaillian, the Irishman
Greta Gerwig, little women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (winner)
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker
Best camera
Roger Deakins, 1917 (winner)
Rodrigo Prieto, the Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Make-up and hair styling
Bomb (winner)
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (winner)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (original score)
Joker (winner)
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (original song)
I stand with you before the breakthrough
Into the unknown from Frozen II
Get up from Harriet
(I will love myself again) by Rocketman (winner)
I can’t let Toy Story 4 take you away
Glasgow from Wild Rose
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4 (winner)
Animated short film
Dcera (daughter)
Hair love (winner)
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
Live Action Short Film
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window (winner)
Saria
A sister
documentary
American factory (winner)
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
Documentary short feature film
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) (winner)
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
International feature film
France, Les Misérables
Northern Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, parasite (winner)
Spain, pain and fame
Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates