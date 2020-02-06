Advertisement

Images have emerged that show the “terrible” overcrowding on a commuter train – while nine passengers were forced to crawl together in a toilet room.

The video, filmed yesterday on the 17.47 Greater Anglia service between Cambridge and Ipswich, shows two train sets of people crammed into one – after the previous train was canceled.

Advertisement

Eighteen-year-old Oscar Hedge said he was one of eight people squeezed into one of the train’s small toilet cabins during his 40-minute journey.

People had a really hard time

Oscar, a Sixth Form student at a university in Cambridge, said: “It was terrible. I thought I wouldn’t get on the train because people were really struggling.

“I and eight other people had to stay on the toilet for the entire trip from Cambridge to Bury St Edmunds.

“My journey usually takes about 40 minutes, but yesterday it took more than an hour because the train stopped for centuries to let another train go by.”

Footage shows 9 passengers forced to crawl together in a restroom on a crowded #GreaterAnglia train: pic.twitter.com/EmaJFFz80q

– The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) 6 February 2020

Oscar added that the Greater Anglia service, which runs every hour, was full because the previous train was canceled at 4.47 p.m.

He said, “I had waited for the previous one before, and it was canceled about ten minutes before it arrived.

“When the 5.47 train came by, there were announcements on the platform that everyone who could not get on the train had to go to the help desk.

“Fortunately I made the train,” he said.

Overcrowded trains

Oscar added: “Greater Anglia has a real reputation for overcrowded trains. They recently added new trains to that line, but things like this used to happen every day. “

Oscar said that because the previous train was canceled, he is entitled to an online postponement of postponement – but he added: “It really doesn’t make him feel good to be in the toilet.”

Member of Parliament Jo Churchill of Bury St. Edmunds recently wrote to Greater Anglia to complain about overcrowding and delays in services to Ipswich, Peterborugh and Cambridge.

On Tuesday, she said she would insist on a meeting with both the train operator and the transport secretary to express her concern.

She said: “The recent outage on the main line of Greater Anglia and the branches has not been good enough, passengers expect and deserve reliable service.

“It is worrying that many of the delays and cancellations are caused by errors with the new trains, and I will look for answers to why these errors occur and how Greater Anglia intends to resolve these problems.”

Related: Vegan protesting outside a store that sells fur says he was headbutted