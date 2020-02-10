Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

The Supreme Court issued a communication to the Center and Rajasthan government on Monday about a public interest dispute, aimed at establishing a high-power committee under the supervision of Supreme Court judges to determine the causes and retired Investigating mistakes in government-run Kota hospitals on the deaths of newborns in the country.

“The recent tragedy in Kota, Rajasthan has reached a scale that suggests that the heart of every ordinary citizen bleeds from babies who have been the victims of a systemic putrefaction that is prevalent in our health infrastructure across the country. If this putrefaction is not remedied at the earliest possible time and the corresponding decision is not made. The situation would get out of control and the health anarchy forces us to make a decision. In this context, it is argued that a complete overhaul of the war-level health infrastructure is required to save and protect the country’s citizens and that the constitutional guarantee of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India must be enforced ” , the petition states.

The plea is asked to instruct them to take appropriate corrective actions to bring the quality of state hospitals in line with the world’s best standards recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Accreditation Body for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) Infrastructure and medical devices such as infusion pumps, CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Therapy) devices, monitors, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, temperature / humidity control, newborn transport system, etc.

The center, the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs, and the state of Rajasthan were asked to provide instructions, including to formulate a national policy to fill the vacancies of qualified doctors, nurses, medically trained staff for newborns, and their ongoing training for newborns care in relation to the state’s population.

