New Delhi: The Delhi Supreme Court sent a message to the center on Monday asking it to ban all forms of advertising, promotion, and sponsorship for tobacco products, including replacement advertising for various products under a single brand name.

A department head, headed by Chief Justice DN Patel, composed of Justice C hari Shakar, sent a message to the Delhi government, the central government, and the National Commission for the Protection of Children’s Rights a Dipesh Jha.

The case will next be heard on March 11th.

PIL seeks to enforce the fundamental rights of workers, including children under the age of fourteen, who manufacture, pack, sell and promote tobacco products under the “chaini khaini” brand.

According to the submission, the defendant, a leading tobacco company in the Mahak group, is involved in illegal activities, including “substitute advertising,” that violates the World Health Organization (WHO) convention on tobacco control.

The plea also alleged that the product – chaini khaini – was advertised in a way that gave the general public the impression that it was a herbal product with health benefits. In addition, the product does not contain any statutory warnings or required photos that violate the 2003 Tobacco Products Act (prohibition of advertising and regulation of trade and commerce, production, delivery and distribution).

Tax evasion, the lack of waste disposal mechanisms and causing serious health complications for workers are the other offenses mentioned in the plea.

According to the petitioner, the Union’s Ministry of Interior has not taken any action despite revealing the alleged irregularities. The complaint sought instructions to set up a special investigation team to investigate these irregularities.

