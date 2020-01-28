Advertisement

Commercial real estate market – the gift that always gives

The industrial and logistics sector has grown enormously in the past five years. Given the current dynamics in the real estate industry, it is hard to imagine today that retail and offices have been the sectors of choice for investors for many years, with most of them apart from industry.

All of this changed mainly due to a fundamental shift in consumer buying habits. Amazon has grown into a giant, and online retailers have emerged, taking a significant market share from their street rivals. The trend towards e-commerce and its effects on industry and trade are well known. Online consumer spending has increased dramatically, so far, just under 20% of all retail in the UK is done online.

As a result, both traditional retailers and online retailers alike are trying to operate their distribution networks efficiently. Gone are the days of a huge warehouse in the middle of the country where a retailer’s business was run. In the meantime, several distribution centers are needed that not only serve the shops, but also smaller logistics centers near the big cities, which in turn take care of home delivery. The invention of deliveries on the same day and even within an hour has increased the need for an efficient network and ultimately more industrial and logistics space.

The success story of the industry, which has been on a continuous upward trend for more than five years, raises the question: How long can it last? How far can rent growth go? Are the investment returns, which are below 4% for peak values, sustainable? Is there too much speculative development in the market?

Here we examine the undercurrents that continue to drive the sector, other opportunities that exist, and the threats that could slow growth.

