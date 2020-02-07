Commerce City PD: mother takes son after losing custody; could be in the East Colfax area

Advertisement

DENVER – The police are looking for a woman who has reportedly kidnapped her son after losing custody of him.

The Commerce City police department learned on Thursday that 29-year-old Valerie Watson took her son Danny Fish Jr. out of his home in Commerce City.

Watson was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday near East Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in East Denver. According to the CCPD, she is known for visiting hotels along the East Colfax corridor.

Watson is described as a black woman who is 6-foot-1.

Fish is 2 1/2 years old. He is black, about 3 feet tall, and weighs about 40 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CCPD at 303-288-1535.

