Commemorative grant to honor Cherry Creek HS student who died in a crash

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado – Friends and family ask for help to commemorate the memory of 17-year-old Cherry Creek High School student Alex Jansen.

Jansen died in a car accident on Thursday caused by heart failure.

“It was such a gift,” his mother Karyn Jansen told FOX31. “He touched everyone he met and he was just a bright light.”

Alex’s mother, father, and sister lovingly describe him as caring and compassionate when it comes to helping others. They say that they valued every day they had with him.

“When he was born, they told us that he probably wouldn’t make it through the day,” said his father, Scott Jansen.

Alex was born with a heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) with pulmonary atresia. He needed several operations, but the little boy struggled through everything. He lost part of his lungs, but still managed to become a competitive athlete. His favorite sport was baseball.

“He decided he probably wanted to start playing when he was 7,” said Scott Jansen.

This passion prompted him to play baseball at Cherry Creek High School and on a summer travel league with USA Prime Baseball.

“He was never the one to quit and he was never the one to let his health problems determine his life on the baseball field,” Alex’s best friend Zach Haines told FOX31.

Her former coach, Scott Halicky, said Alex stood out from the other players because of his positive attitude.

“He wasn’t the tallest kid, but by far the best swing I’ve ever seen,” said Haines.

After his death, Alex’s family decided that they wanted to do something to honor him.

“So we said,” How about trying to raise some money and maybe we can help some other kids play a sport that, like many sports, has become quite expensive? “Said Scott Jansen.

Since then, GoFundMe has raised more than $ 27,000.

“I cannot imagine how many children this money can help and knowing that it is in Alex’s name. It means a lot,” said Halicky.

“To be honest, the support has been amazing so far, and the more amazing we can make it, the more children we can help,” said Scott Jansen.

While Alex will never be able to take over the field again, the fund will ensure that his legacy will live there.

“I know he wants that. Just to have (more children) the ability to play the game he loved,” said Haines.

A Alex commemoration will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Mission Hills Church (620 Southpark Dr., Littleton, CO). The community is invited to participate.

