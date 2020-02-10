Advertisement

Tired of roses and boxes of chocolate? Brian Posehn has a Valentine’s Day present for you.

The comedian, comic book author and heavy metal fan combines his love of comedy and metal in a new album called “Grandpa Metal”, which will of course be released on February 14th at Megaforce Records.

“We looked at (release) dates and I said,” Okay, that’s kind of funny, “he said of the album’s release date.” There are a lot of people like me who appreciate this – male and female nerds – If your partner likes heavy metal and comedy, they would probably appreciate this for Valentine’s Day. It is definitely different from chocolates, roses, massages and whatever is normal. “

Comedian, actor and metal lover Brian Posehn (picture left) drops his new comedy / music album “Grandpa Metal” on Valentine’s Day and will perform some of the songs together with anthrax guitarist Scott Ian (picture right) live at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19. (Photo by Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)

The now 53-year-old Posehn started his childhood in Sacramento and the Bay Area with hard rock and heavy metal. It was Kiss first, and he was thrilled to hear Iron Maiden’s “Killers” in 1981.

“I’m so old that I got in when a lot of bands started,” Posehn said in a recent phone interview. “I liked UFO, Van Halen and Zeppelin, then Iron Maiden suddenly came out and they were the first metal band I think I was obsessed with.

“It was a good time to grow up when you were into heavy music because it was getting heavier and faster.”

He will appear on Amoeba Music on Wednesday, February 19, with his album staff member and anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.

Posehn said it was pretty surreal to have his name on an album that also has a member of Anthrax on it, and that was released on the independent record label that first introduced him to so many metal artists – including Anthrax, Metallica and Testament -. 80s.

“It’s not like I made this great plan, but my influences came to me,” he said.

It took six years to complete “Grandpa Metal” since Posehn was on tour and Ian had a busy band life, but Posehn said it was worth the wait. Together with Ian, Posehn hired Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman and Dethklock’s Brendon Small to help him with the lyrics.

In total, “Grandpa Metal” contains 14 songs with a dozen originals and cover versions of A-ha “Take On Me” and the Ylvis catchy tune “The Fox” (What does the fox say?). d considered at first.

“I wanted to make ‘Like a Prayer’ by Madonna because I thought the lyrical content would be fun to make a heavy metal song out of, but I ended up on these two cover versions because they were so far from heavy Metal are removed. Said Posehn. “I liked the idea of ​​transforming it so strongly into a kind of music that is completely different.”

“Take On Me” was the first single from the album and included Chuck Billy from the will, Exodus-Steve “Zetro” Souza, Rob Cavestany from Death Angel and the late Jill Janus from Huntress.

Posehn said he was very proud to share the music he made with Janus, who committed suicide in 2018. It can be seen on the A-ha cover as well as “Goblin Love”, Posehn’s ode to Captain & Tennilles “Muskrat Love”. “

“I was one of her biggest fans from the start and then she became my friend,” he said. “I would see her on shows and I just loved her. She was the coolest and losing her was not only a big loss for me personally but also for the metal world because she made a statement but she was still not finished, she was still young. It is really important for me to share this stuff now because I have been sitting on these songs and I know how great they have been since she passed away two years ago. “

There are many well-known talents on the album. “The Fox (What does The Fox say?)” Shows Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, Corey Taylor, and Steel Panther singer Michael Starr. Posehn also appointed Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy for “New Music Sucks”, Pearl Aday for “Monster Mosh”, Phil Demmel from Machine Head for “Big Fat Rock”, Kim Thayil from Soundgarden for “Grandpa Metal”, the well-known parodist ” Weird Al “. Yankovic is introduced in a short sketch, and there are many more.

Although he is interested in doing some “Grandpa Metal” live, Posehn said he would not put together a full band and pretend that he was a rock star.

“I don’t go to the band because it’s not in my comfort zone. I feel like nobody has to see it and it’s not what I did it for. I just wanted to make a funny recording that people were sitting on and can listen, ”said Posehn.

Now that “Grandpa Metal” is in his pocket, Posehn said he is concentrating on more stand-up and will soon record a new special. Since he was successful in writing the Deadpool comic books together, he said he wanted to continue writing for comics and possibly a new novel.

“I would also like to come in and make a new record and it wouldn’t take six years,” he added with a laugh.

Most recently, Posehn was discovered in the Disney + series “The Mandalorian”. Even though his part was small and staged by The Child or Baby Yoda, he said it was a big deal for a nerd like him to be welcomed on the Mandalorian series. Star Wars universe.

“I never thought something like this would happen in my career,” he said. “The fact that I like Star Wars again and I have such a story with it makes it really, really special.” I also feel in a good version. Even some of the current “Star Wars” films that so many nerds are divided about. Nerds disagreed about “Mandalorians”. Everyone loved it. “

Brian Posehn & Scott Ian

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 19

Where: Amoeba Music, 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

More info: Entry is free for all ages. To meet Posehn and Ian after the show, fans must purchase a copy of “Grandpa Metal” for signature after the discussion and performance.