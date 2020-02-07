Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ1SWLD2Sk0 [/ embed]

The 360-degree video allows the viewer to face several uniques

Published on February 7, 2020 at 8:47 pm

Advertisement

Updated February 7, 2020 at 8:47 p.m.

MANILA, Philippines – Unique Salonga has released a new music video for its title “Bukod-Tangi”. It’s basically a 360 degree tea party with the eccentric musician playing multiple versions of himself.

The video was released on Friday, February 7th, on O / C Records’ YouTube channel, with Unique playing the leading role, according to the video description. The video takes place in a pink room where Unique sits with other uniques at a table loaded with desserts.

While the video is playing, viewers can choose to view all versions of Unique or scroll up or down to view the ceiling or table.

Unique released “Bukod-Tangi” in August 2019 – his first new song after his debut album Grandma, which was released in 2018. Rappler.com