Column: Iowa Shouldn't Set the Tone for Presidential Election

Californian voters are finally able to influence the nomination of a presidential candidate. But elsewhere, the process of appointing Democrats must be rejected.

The long-ballyhooed Iowa caucuses and the sacred New Hampshire primary should be stripped of their first privileges in the country before the next presidential election.

These pipsqueak states have been allowed to initiate the national nomination process for too long. Even if Iowa had not started counting its chaotic caucuses at night, the Hawkeye and Granite states should not influence the fate of candidates disproportionately to their small size and homogeneous population.

Both states are roughly 90% white. The nation is 60% white.

OK, maybe the size doesn’t matter. But a representative sample of racial and ethnic voters should. There are other states of similar size with much more diverse electorates.

For example, to the west are Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. Eastern politicians would not care that campaigning here would be too inconvenient. Yeah? Western politicians have been complaining about New Hampshire’s drawbacks for decades.

In the East, South Carolina is 64% white with a large black population dominating the Democratic electorate. His primary is already the fourth programming competition, after Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. Go forward in South Carolina in a few steps. Or let it lead to all the fuss with Nevada.

In the center of the country, Oklahoma is much more diverse than Iowa. Make it one of the first contests.

And Iowa’s neighbor, Illinois, is a clone of America.

Illinois is the sixth largest state with approximately 13 million people – 63% white, 17% Latino, 14% black and 5% Asian. It is quite close to the nation as a whole. It has “Big Shoulders” Chicago and rural life downstairs – something for everyone. It is also very practical for almost all applicants.

I would start the nomination process with the Illinois primary and be happy to do so.

Quite pampered Iowa and New Hampshire.

It can be said that despite Iowa’s lack of racial diversity, he started the first black president on his way to the White House. Barack Obama won in 2008.

But I agree with Obama’s former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Julian Castro. Before abandoning the 2020 race, he told reporters last November:

“We cannot, as a Democratic Party, continually and rightly complain about the Republicans who suppress the vote of people of color, then turn around and launch our contest of nomination in two states which, even if they take their seriously, have practically no colored people. “

Advocates in Iowa and New Hampshire point out that these small, compact states keep the “retail” policy alive. Candidates discuss issues individually with individual voters or in small groups gathered in cafes.

They don’t have to spend millions on TV ads like the candidates do in a remote and crowded California.

“Voters take primary education seriously,” said Steve Maviglio, a Californian democrat strategist who grew up in New Hampshire and was elected to the Legislative Assembly there. “You can hear the candidates directly as often as you want – not through a 30-second television commercial or a Facebook spot. This has value for the democratic system.

“Nor is it a bunch of cows in a pasture. There is a technology belt, old mill towns with blue-collar workers and Boston commuters. And although it is not ethnically diverse, voters share the same concerns as Democrats nationwide. “

Well. But my argument is that there are other small states where the same comfortable retail policy could be carried out – and they are more diverse. Give some of them a crack to be the first.

And don’t remember that New Hampshire state law requires that his primary be the first in the nation. The National Democratic Committee does not have to follow this law. He could refuse to accept the primary results. State delegates could be excluded from the national convention.

“Certainly the states that are most representative of the nation’s population should be reflected in the early stages of the primary calendar,” said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who heads our electoral system.

Another reform that needs to happen is to scuttle all of the caucus material – and not just because the Iowans couldn’t count properly.

“I love the people of Iowa. They work hard to be responsible, “said Democrat strategist Bill Carrick, who ran the presidential races there. “But the truth is that you have to be able to count the results. Maybe the caucus process is just out of date. They make things too complicated. I do not know how they survive at that time. “

I liked the caucuses. Now no.

In an Iowa caucus, there is no secret ballot. People have to sign up at three o’clock in a school cafeteria or gymnasium. It is usually cold outside with snow and ice. Participation is catastrophic. Many older people and people with disabilities cannot cope with it. Workers cannot work at night either. And the whole thing is convoluted.

Just let people fill out a ballot at a polling station – or send it by mail. Like in California.

Nevada has a simpler caucus system. But it should also become primary because it is more democratic.

For too many elections, California has relegated to bled seats and squinted at the race. Or if we were close, the competition had practically run its course.

But on Super Tuesday – March 3 – we will finally be in the heat of the moment with 13 other primary states. No caucus.