Colton Haynes leaves Arrow Ahead or Final Season – Is Roy’s Story over?

Could it be that Arrow completes his eight-season run without bowing to Roy Harper’s past or future stories?

For the farewell run of the 10-episode of the CW series, Colton Haynes does not persist as a common series, the reputation he was fond of in season 7 when he reproduced his position as Roy aka Arsenal. “We hope to have it again,” however, showrunner Beth Schwartz told Inexperienced Arrow TV as he made the rounds on the TCA press trip.

To replace: Haynes clarified via Twitter that the relegation was not his concept, while, moreover, pointed out / hoped that Roy “never went too long”.

Haynes’s usable disappearance act is a bit of a shock, as season 7 and the flash-forward storyline left a number of gaps to fill why Roy had banished himself to Lian Yu, many years after he argued with Thea.

Then Haynes’ ‘consecutive current’ status in season 7 was ultimately a bit deceptive, since he appeared in less than half of the 22 episodes. And as Schwartz allows, he will hopefully return to a number of options.

Like Haynes, sequence veterinarian Emily Bett Rickards does not return as a common sequence (and probably in no way), while Katherine McNamara (who performs Mia), Ben Lewis (William) and Joseph David-Jones (Connor) gll obtained as much as a succession. In addition, Charlie Barnett (Chicago Hearth) is solid within the consecutive common position of Future John Diggle, Jr., also known as J.J.

