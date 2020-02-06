Colorado is considering bill to pay student athletes

Advertisement

DENVER – Following California’s example, Colorado is considering a bill that will allow college athletes to benefit from their names and images – and give the NCAA or Congress time to issue guidelines in advance.

Advertisement

The Senate Education Committee was due to testify on Thursday about the bipartisan law, whose main sponsors are Democratic Sens. Rhonda Fields and Jeff Bridges.

The bill would allow college athletes to be compensated without submitting scholarships and to hire lawyers or others to negotiate with outside parties on their behalf.

Commercial or advertising contracts must not conflict with agreements that have already been made by university or university teams of students. The draft law also affirms that schools cannot afford recruitment prospects.

If passed, the Colorado law would be transformed into law in August 2021. This would likely enable a competitive NCAA and other university sports groups to develop national standards for the compensation of athletes.

California passed the country’s first law in September, giving university athletes the right to benefit from annotations, promotions, or products on their social media accounts. This law will come into force in 2023.

More than 20 states are considering similar legislation.

California law caused the NCAA Board of Governors to support compensation for athletes “in a manner that is consistent with the collegial model.”

Last month, NCAA President Mark Emmert admitted the pressure the association is facing because it has been criticized for the fact that US university sport, which generates billions of dollars annually, is unfair to athletes.

The NCAA and a working group led by GOP Senator Mitt Romney from Utah and Democratic Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut want to ensure that student athletes have the same opportunities in all states.

Alert me

,