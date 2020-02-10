Colorado heroes honored during the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week in Virginia

Advertisement

AURORA, Colorado (KDVR) – Everyone, from former Denver Broncos players to beauty pageants, will be walking in the Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center halls in the coming days. They are special guests visiting veterans as part of the National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.

On Monday, FOX31 presenters Aristea Brady and Jeremy Hubbard were invited to meet with patients at the Denver, VA hospital’s Spinal Cord & Injury Disorder Center, where they met heroes like Andy.

“I’m paralyzed from down here,” he said, pointing to his chest. The Navy veteran, who served on an aircraft carrier before and after September 11, was injured in a motorcycle accident near Cripple Creek a year and a half ago.

“But I’m talking to you. I’m coherent. I didn’t mess up my face,” joked Andy. He says that his military service has prepared him for the challenge he is now facing. This is something another patient repeated.

The veteran of the army, known as “Mr. Martinez”, fell at home 16 months ago and injured his spine. He’s been in the hospital ever since.

“It turns your whole life upside down and you learn to rebuild. And it takes a lot of strength and love,” his wife told FOX31.

He is allowed to go home for a few hours on Tuesday. It is his first time outside the hospital. He can’t wait to see his grandchildren.

Every week in February 14, we thank the more than nine million veterans who are looked after in Veterans Affairs hospitals, clinics and nursing homes. The VA invites professionals, students, local media and celebrities to meet with the injured.

“In this brief case, they are no longer a patient. They are a long way from that,” said Jack Fletcher, a volunteer coordinator at Aurora Hospital.

In each room there is another American hero on the mend. Like Weldon, who suffered a spinal injury last year after a car accident.

“You just learn to adapt. And it was interesting for me that I literally had a new normal from one second to the next,” he said.

A new normality that will be relieved by the doctors, nurses, staff and volunteers at the hospital who spend the whole day serving the staff.

