Colon cancer affects poor, city dwellers the most difficult

Young Americans living in urban areas or living on a low income or with a low educational level are more likely to die if they get colon cancer, a new study shows.

“There are many differences in health care,” said lead researcher Dr. Ashley Matusz-Fisher, an internist at the Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, NC. “It is important to look at the socio-demographic differences so that we can learn more and try to eliminate them.”

She and her colleagues analyzed information from nearly 27,000 American patients from a national database, aged 40 years and younger, diagnosed with colorectal cancer between 2004 and 2016.

Patients living in areas with the lowest income – less than $ 38,000 per year – and the least education – graduating from high school below 79 percent – had a 24 percent higher risk of premature death than those in areas with the highest income and education, the study found.

Patients in urban areas had a 10 percent higher risk of death than those in the suburbs, regardless of their income.

Among patients with stage 4 cancer, those in the poorest areas had worse overall survival than others, according to the researchers.

They also found that patients in the lowest-income areas were more often black, had no private health insurance, had a greater number of other health problems, and were diagnosed with more advanced cancers.

The study is scheduled for presentation Saturday at a meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, in San Francisco. Research presented at meetings is generally considered preliminary until it is published in a peer-reviewed journal.

“Although awareness of inequalities in health care has increased, there are still significant knowledge gaps, especially among young adults with cancer,” said research author Dr. Ir. Mohamed Salem, a gastrointestinal oncologist at the Levine Cancer Institute.

“Therefore, more effort to raise awareness of inequalities in health care is justified to provide access and remove barriers to health care so that we can eliminate inequalities and achieve health equality,” Salem said in a press release.

Every year in the United States more than 16,000 people younger than 50 are diagnosed with colon cancer. The rates in this age group have risen by 51 percent since 1994, with the sharpest rise among those in the twenties.

