College students start classmates from the lecture hall

Advertisement

A group of college students at Chapman University, California booted one of their classmates out of an auditorium this week after getting drunk and insulting racist and homophobic insults.

The student, 21-year-old Dayton Kingery, was later arrested and expelled from school.

This is Dayton Kingery. He is a student at Chapman University in California. This morning he went on a racist and homophobic slogan during a lecture. This fan must be identified as ASAP @ChapmanU. pic.twitter.com/yQmIc9PK70

Advertisement

– Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal), February 5, 2020

A video of the incident on Twitter begins with Kingery sitting in the auditorium and saying that he “has been drinking Bacardi all day”.

“I hate negroes,” proclaims Kingery.

“You should probably relax, buddy,” one student replies before Kingery drops the N word a few more times.

“Shut up,” says another student.

“I fucking hate fagots. How about? “Says Kingery and asks one of his classmates to respond.” All right, you gotta get out of here, brother. ”

Here is part 2 of the video. That’s awful. Tagge @ChapmanU and let them know Dayton doesn’t belong on campus. It is a threat to Black & LGBTQ students. pic.twitter.com/Pv7taAVSZU

– Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal), February 5, 2020

In the second part of the video, Kingery stands next to the door and tells his classmates: “You don’t know who I am. I’m not kidding. I’ll damn bury you again. I’m worth about $ 50 million.”

Kingery goes to a classmate and says, “This fagot here.” The student is asked to stand up and look him in the face and shout: “Don’t touch me, don’t touch me.”

After Kingery is kicked out of the room, someone incorrectly throws the wrong backpack at him. He hurls it down the hall and jumps on it. “I hope your laptop was in there, you fucking fagot,” says Kingery.

Kingery later clashed with a camp security guard who was called to the scene and, according to CBS Los Angeles, had to be put in a limping cell by the Orange Police Department.

According to reports by the LA Times, he was arrested on suspicion of having committed criminal threats and vandalism for allegedly breaking the computer in his backpack. He is also charged with abuse of elderly people who are said to have injured the over 65-year-old campus security guard. Kingery was released on Wednesday.

Chapman University officials announced Thursday that Kingery is no longer a student at school.

“Racist and homophobic behavior is not tolerated on this campus, and we acted decisively and quickly,” said Chapman President Daniele Struppa in a statement on Twitter. “A situation like this is difficult, it has affected many and we want to provide the necessary support as we all move through this difficult time.”

(1/2) An update from President Daniele Struppa: “Racist and homophobic behavior is not tolerated on this campus, and we acted decisively and quickly. As of this afternoon, the person responsible for this incident is no longer a student at Chapman University.

– Chapman University (@ChapmanU) February 6, 2020

(2/2) We will shortly announce additional resources that will be available to you as a member of the campus community (via your Chapman email address). A situation like this is difficult, it has affected many and we want to provide the necessary support as we all move through this difficult time. “

– Chapman University (@ChapmanU) February 6, 2020