College Admissions Scandal The lifelong film treatment

There’s a brand new Lori Loughlin film about Lifetime. Kind of. The community has launched a two-hour mission, titled “College Admissions Scandal,” that tells the real story of how “over 50 privileged and elite people from across the nation have been exposed for criminal conspiracies, to influence student admissions decisions at. ” a couple of America’s colleges. “

The scandal that hit the headlines for the first time in March affected a number of celebrity parents, Loughlin (Fuller Home) and Felicity Huffman (American Crime).

College Admissions Scandal will watch two wealthy mothers obsessed with taking their kids to the absolute best faculty. When the marketing advisor for charismatic faculty admissions, Rick Singer, opens a multi-faceted door to the renowned institutions of his desires, they willingly participate in visions of the coveted approval letters from his minds. However, when Singer works with the FBI and works for accountability, mothers who risk everything for their children face the punishment for their crimes and lack of faith and respect in their households.

The film is produced by Varsity Movies Inc., executed by Gail Katz and Howard Braunstein, directed by Adam Salky and written by Stephen Tolkin.

As previously reported, a television sequence based mainly on the scandal is in the works at Annapurna TV. This mission is based on the upcoming e-book about the scandal Accepted by Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz.

