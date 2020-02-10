Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick currently has betting odds for playing in the XFL. However, they are not very high and there is a reason for it.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck spoke to NPR, where he confirmed that talks with Kaepernick had taken place. The problem was that he wanted an “exorbitant” salary.

We thought about it. We have some pretty significant salary restrictions, you know. We are a start-up league and therefore we want to make sure that we are responsible for tax and prudent. And the salary requirements that some people shared with us were exorbitant in our case, so you know, we couldn’t go that route.

I say we spoke to his representative and the salary requirements that were raised in this conversation were exorbitant and certainly out of our reach.

Colin Kaepernick made a lot of money playing for the NFL. He is also used to receiving large checks from sponsors. The XFL obviously couldn’t meet its price no matter how much attention it would pay to the league.