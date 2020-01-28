Cole Caufield, the young talent for Montreal Canadiens, continues to improve his game in the NCAA

Advertisement

If 20 are the new 30 in today’s NHL, don’t expect 19-year-old Wisconsin Badgers sniper Cole Caufield to hang around college much longer. Especially if he continues to harass NCAA goalkeepers three to five years older, as he did against host Notre Dame last Friday.

Born in Wisconsin, Caufield, who was ranked 15th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2019 NHL draft, is probably the best young scorer outside of the NHL. Before arriving on the Madison campus in his first year, the native Stevens Point American had broken records for the National Team Development Program in the categories career (126) and one season (72) – records previously held by NHLers Phil Kessel and Auston Matthews.

With his 14 goals at last year’s U18 World Cup, current NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin set the record. Alex Ovechkin is the leading scorer among active players and ranks ninth in the league’s overall list with 692.

On Friday, Caufield recorded the first hat-trick of his NCAA career, which led to the rebuilding of his badgers to a 6-4 success in hostile territory. Not only was he the first newcomer to Wisconsin to score three goals in one game since 2004, he also increased his season to 16 goals – the nation’s highest in first year. Caufield lost 5-2 on Saturday, scoring 26 points in 24 games. He is also a leader among newcomers.

With an average of 0.67 goals per game and at least 12 remaining games, Caufield is the first newcomer to Wisconsin to score 24 or more goals since former NHL allstar Dany Heatley scored 28 goals in the 1999/00 season.

The shot

Caufield is not hiding from the fact that he is a shoot-first winger. His main job, like most goal scorers, is to predict where the puck will land and to hit the opponents with his club blade at the ready. Whatever he did to escape the pressure seems to be working – by Monday, Caufield will also lead all NCAA newbies in shots (96) and shots per game (4.00). Of course, the teams have tried to limit the view of the net by overloading the side of the ice, or have a defender distracted from the low slot to prevent shots from the left circle. This tactic may work well on a dry-erase board, but even the best-planned plans to slow down a goal scorer from Caufield’s caliber have a vulnerability that can be exploited. This was the case on Friday when Caufield defeated the Fighting Irish with three goals that were unique in the pre-shot execution but identical in the way they were fired: a deadly wrist shot with precise accuracy.

At his first goal of the night, Caufield – every 5-7 of him – took a loose puck in the middle of the ice and fought off 192-pound defender Matt Hellickson with an inside pull that gave him room, but his shooting reduced angles. Although Caufield had limited options, he saw goalkeeper Cale Morris fall off early and shoot a shot over Morris’ glove-shoulder to get the badgers on the board after he did most of the opening verse had left.

“It always feels good to score a goal, just to help the guys and win the team is the biggest part of it,” said Caufield afterwards. “It calmed us down a little and gave us a little energy in the second.”

It took Caufield only 79 seconds to hit his second pot in the middle. Only this time he had help from a familiar face. A quick transition into the open ice, coupled with Center Alex Turcotte’s fancy stick handling, is a scenario that most opponents want to avoid, especially when Caufield cleverly distances himself from a first-class shooting range. But that’s exactly what happened after Turcotte froze two Notre-Dame defenders after a violent pull and made room for Caufield, who shot a perfect shot in the top corner in one go.

It was certainly not the first time that the duo scored a nice goal. Not only did they play in the NTDP in the past two seasons, it was Turcotte who helped Caufield win the recent U20 World Youth Championship against the Czech Republic. Their last masterpiece on Friday was another example of the chemistry they have developed over the years.

“I was just reading and reacting,” said Caufield afterwards. “The ability (Turcotte) to turn the defender into a 2v1 was incredible. He put me in a really good position to score. “

Later in the frame, Caufield took his usual position on the power play in the left circle and quietly dampened a hard pass before firing a top corner laser that hit Morris high on his blocker side. Not only did it complete the hat trick, it also gave its team a head start that they would not be without. All three goals were scored in the top half of the net against a Morris goalkeeper who was recently nominated as a potential finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

“The last time we played Notre Dame at home (in November) he robbed me a couple of times,” said Caufield. “This time I was just trying to get it past him and luckily they went in tonight.”

Modesty and a team-oriented attitude are common among college hockey players. However, Caufield can only claim that this season he can fill the network with a higher utilization rate than any of his newcomers. His transition from junior hockey to rough NCAA is all the more seamless. That doesn’t mean, of course, that Caufield didn’t have to deal with its share of critics who seem to be convinced that its small size and rather inconspicuous world junior tournament are enough evidence to marginalize its success so far. The fact remains that the average NHL player shrinks from 73.3 inches in 2016-17 to 73.0 inches in the first half of this season.

The NHL draft shows a similar shift towards smaller players. A recent report by Sportsli’s Elliotte Friedman revealed that the average height of pre-draft strikers who took part in the top prospects game recently played in the Canadian Hockey League fell from almost 6-2 in 2017 to 5:11 is. If the scouting community wants below-average blue-chip perspectives, while current NHL players like Alex DeBrincat (Chicago) and Cam Atkinson (Chicago) already have a season with 40 goals, it is advisable for Caufield’s critics to limit their potential.

Another criticism since last year was that Caufield’s scoring was a side effect when he flanked an elite center like Turcotte or picked Jack Hughes in 2019 as the first place, or that Caufield is a power play specialist who doesn’t score enough points with the same strength. However, a quick look at his goal record shows that only six of Caufield’s 16 goals this season concerned Turcotte and his 10 goals of equal strength (nine against 5 against 5) lead all NCAA newbies.

As with most young players, there is still room for improvement at Caufield. Although his size is a limitation he can’t change, he spends most of his shifts marginally looking for shots outside of the passport instead of taking part in physical battles along the boards or behind the net. Of course, this could be a bank directive, similar to Granato’s decision to exclude Caufield from the penalty shoot-out and limit his zone starts to neutral or offensive zones.

Still, Montreal has had to be satisfied with Caufield’s development since he designed it in June last year. His ability to score from anywhere in the offensive zone is among the best of all players outside the NHL. The fact that he does it against NCAA goalies who are evolving means that he is not far from doing the same at higher levels.

