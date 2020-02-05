Cold snaps come out of L.A .; warmer weather - and maybe rain - coming

Advertisement

A two-day sweater-like cold spell will give way to sunny skies and milder temperatures later this week, according to forecasts.

Early Tuesday, records of low temperatures were set and tied at Paso Robles Municipal Airport and Santa Barbara Airport, respectively. But no historic trough was recorded in or around Los Angeles County on Wednesday night.

“Last night was a little warmer than the night before, but between the two nights, it’s probably the coldest period in all of southwest California that we’ve had all winter,” said Joe Sirard, meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Oxnard.

Tuesday’s low in downtown Los Angeles was 42 degrees, the coldest of the season. The region generally experiences its freezing temperatures in late December and early January.

“Later in February, the more the sun will continue to rise, the less likely we are to be cold,” said Sirard. “It may be the coldest time of all winter. We will see.”

Low temperatures fluctuated between the high 1930s and the mid 1940s along the coast, with slightly cooler conditions in the valleys.

Although Los Angeles County has not added new records to the record books, the same cannot be said further south. The temperature at San Diego International Airport dropped to 38 degrees Wednesday morning, reaching a record high for the date set in 1894.

Temperatures fell in the 1930s along the entire coast of San Diego County – a rarity for the region.

For those who found themselves “California Dreamin” during the recent cold snap, there is good news: the region is expected to warm up later this week, with mostly clear skies and temperatures slightly above normal before weekend, said Sirard.

Soak up the sun while it lasts, as cloudy conditions – and possible showers – are expected to return on Sunday and could stay until early next week, he said.

“The jury is still out on how much rain we could get,” said Sirard. “It is still a little too early, and the models are not yet fully synchronized on this subject.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune contributed to this report.