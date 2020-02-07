Advertisement

Code Orange will release their highly anticipated new album Underneath in March. The hardcore act shared the music video for the wild second single of the song “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole”.

Following the metaphorical intent of the title, the song Code Orange sees in its most extreme and compositionally ambitious form. It combines the diverse aesthetics of the band in their four-minute run with some remarkable harmonics.

“Swallow the whole rabbit,” is the passage into the deep descent that represents the next era of Code Orange … the next piece of the Underneath puzzle, “said drummer and singer Jami Morgan in a press release.” Duality is not just thematic vital for this album, but also for the evolution of our sound and the wider world of heavy music in general. You figured it all out until you drown in it. “

We previously heard the album’s title track evolve into a futuristic exploration of hardcore and industrial. To support Underneath, Code Orange will begin a headlining tour of North America this spring. You will then take part in Slipknot’s Knotfest Roadshow Tour in late May. Here you can get tickets for the upcoming tour dates of Code Orange.

Underneath arrives on March 13th and can be pre-ordered through Roadrunner. Watch the video for “Swallowing the Rabbit Whole” staged by Max Moore.

