Coco Rocha brings eponymous model camp to Canada this year

Photograph by Lauren Desberg

Famed Canadian model Coco Rocha returns home this summer for something close to her heart – starting in April, Rocha is bringing The Coco Rocha Model Camp to Canada for the first time.

Having already welcomed 30 people to New York, the model is heading north to inspire the next generation of talent in her country of origin. Toronto is the first stop on the tour (April 16-18), followed by Montreal (May 7-9), Calgary (August 6-8) and Vancouver (August 27-29). There are only 35 spots available in each camp, and each application is reviewed by Rocha herself.

Naturally, we wanted to know more, so we met with Coco to find out what the camp entails, the types of candidates she is looking for and what she is most looking forward to coming home for the summer.

Photo courtesy of Matthew Tyler Priestley

Tell us a little bit about why you decided to create The Coco Rocha Model Camp Canada?

I have been running the camp for a year and a half in a large boarding school that I bought in New York State. We had 500 models, many of them Canadian – but I knew there were many models across Canada who couldn’t make the long trip to New York. Doing the camps in four Canadian cities is my way of directly bringing the experience that has changed so many lives for so many models. Canada will always be my home and I want to continue to support the next generation of talent from Canada. The idea for the model camp itself was born about eight years ago when I started to mentor models in private. Sometimes agencies called me to do face-to-face posing lessons with their new talent – I even did it with Kylie and Kendall Jenner when they were young. Being a big sister was something I really enjoyed and I finally realized that I wanted to do it myself, with my own curriculum over a series of days.

What will the Coco Rocha Model Camp Canada program include?

We are going through everything I think a model needs to thrive in today’s industry. I have my own unique theories and methods for teaching the pose and the track that have been perfected over the years and I am very good at helping models get out of their own comfort zones and go further. Beyond what a model does in front of the camera, we also spend a lot of time discussing modeling from a business perspective, behind the scenes. Topics such as how to deal with agencies, contracts, branding and social media are really crucial to understanding if a model is going to have a long and healthy career. At the end of the camp, I feel like I have given the models all the tools they need to move forward. We are working with new models that are just getting started and models that have been in the industry for a few years but feel like they’ve hit a wall and need a boost to get to the next level.

What are you looking for in a successful participant?

I’m not looking for a thing physically because I want the camps to be as diverse as possible in terms of age, background, body type and skin color. I really believe that you learn the most from different people from yourself. What I am looking for are models who are serious about improving their profession, professional and eager to work hard.

Why is it important for you to educate the next generation of models?

Caring for the youngest has always been important to me. I wish someone would do the same for me at first, but to be honest, much of what I learned was trial and error. In 2013, I helped work with the New York congress to develop a bill that would finally protect minor models working in New York. Before that, it was like the Wild West – a 15-year-old model could work 20 hours a day without food, without pay and without a hood. I know there are great things in this industry and there are dark things that can and should be avoided. My goal has always been to protect and educate the young generation so that they can enjoy their career, have a wonderful, rewarding and creative time doing what they love, but avoid the most sinister corners of this choice. careers.

Who was your mentor when you joined the industry?

I didn’t really have a mentor who took me under their wing to be honest. I often wish I did. I watched models like Cindy Crawford who had managed to make herself known as more than a pretty face, but it took years before she became a personal friend. Iman was also a great inspiration to me in her way of challenging expectations as a model and forging her own path. I am so lucky that these women are now my friends but as a young model, I really had to navigate this world for the most part without an older generation of models advising me. Part of that is why doing this for the younger models is so special because I know what it means to them and it is something that does not exist otherwise.

What are the biggest problems that new models still face today?

There are so many things! I feel like the selfie culture has left most girls feeling like they’re only beautiful from one angle, by doing a pose. Screening and over-editing have destroyed the self-esteem of many girls. I try to break these ideas in my camp. The goal of being famous at all costs has made young people far too homogeneous and uninteresting on social networks, most models have everything upside down.

On a more important level, I don’t think the #MeToo movement has changed enough in fashion yet. I think there was a time when it was a buzzword, but unfortunately too many predators continue to exist. I don’t think models are sufficiently prepared to face difficult situations, or to know their own rights, and that’s why I spend so much time trying to prepare them to stand up. I think social media continues to be an amazing tool and platform for models to have a voice in fashion, but on the other hand, I feel like we’ve reached the top of the reservation girls based on their number of followers. I would love to see this change, because in many ways it creates an incredibly high entry bar for the models to come these days. As an unknown child to a flight attendant mom, I really wonder if I could have “done” as a role model in today’s climate.

In addition to the camp, what do you expect most from your trip to Canada?

See my friends and family! I have people in every city that I haven’t seen in years so it’s going to be a great meeting for me!

The old saying goes that you can take the girl out of Canada, but you can’t take Canada out of the girl – what is a Canadian thing that stayed with you while you lived away from home?

I always apologize for everything. I don’t realize I do before I run into another Canadian and we both say “sorry”.

