The morning after President Donald Trump delivered his speech on the state of the Union in 2020, there was further evidence of how strongly left-wing CNN has become since New Day didn’t have a single pro-Trump guest responding to the speech. However, the four-hour special edition of the flagship morning show had time for three Democratic members of Congress and a liberal Republican CNN representative to react negatively to the President’s words.

In a special Eastern hour at 5 a.m. (more than an hour before the start), CNN employee and former Congresswoman Charlie Dent (R-PA) complained that the “partisan” speech “sadly” did not “unite the country” . “

Here was Dent: “And the partisanship of the speech. I mean, he really threw a lot of red meat out. Let’s face it. He talked about abortion, weapons, Rush Limbaugh publicly gives the Medal of Freedom award. So there was a lot if You’re a partisan and not there much to unite the country sadly. “

A little later, he said he hoped the US Senate would blame the president: “I’m not so sure that the president learned a lot from it. He has not expressed remorse – he still says that this was a perfect call, he “didn’t do anything wrong.” To be honest, I think the Senate should move someone immediately after its acquittal to blame him. “

At 7:00 a.m.East, Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar from El Paso, who had given a Spanish-language answer to President Trump’s speech last night, appeared, pointing out that President Trump was responsible for the Wal-Mart mass shootings in your city from last year:

I don’t speak for every single El Pasoan – but one of the things I mentioned in my speech last night was the painful memory of the August 3 massacre here in El Paso. We know that an armed man – a domestic terrorist – has driven more than 1,000 kilometers and confessed to having done so to kill Mexicans and immigrants in my community. This language, which he used in a screed he published online, corresponded to the language of the President.

At the beginning of 8:00 am Eastern Hour, co-host Alisyn Camerota remembered a tweet from Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen when she introduced him:

But a handful of legislators eventually left the chamber. A Senate Democrat and a close Pelosi ally tweeted: “If I wanted to attend a MAGA rally, I would have. The President never misses a chance to further split the country. Shame.” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen is now joining us. … when you tweeted that it was “disgraceful”, what part of the speech you referred to was disgraceful?

And at 8:30 a.m. in the east, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) – one of the impeachment authorities – appeared and complained that the President’s speech was “divisive”.

You can find the corresponding protocol below:

CNN’s new day

02/05/20

5:28 Eastern

CHARLIE DENT, CNN CONTRIBUTION: And the partisanship of the speech. I mean, he really threw a lot of red meat out. Let’s be honest. He spoke of abortion, weapons, publicly gives Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom Award. So there was a lot there if you were a partisan, and not much to unite the country sadly.

(…)

DENT: I’m not sure if the President has learned much from it. He has made no remorse – he still says that this was a perfect call, that he had “done nothing wrong”. To be honest, I think the Senate should move someone immediately after its acquittal to blame them.

(…)

7:42 Eastern

ALISYN CAMEROTA: So he says that he’s run very high every race. Do Hispanics feel that way in El Paso?

CONGRESS WOMAN VERONICA ESCOBAR (D-TX): No, absolutely not. You know, I don’t speak for every single member of the Latino community – I don’t speak for every single El Pasoan – but one of the things I mentioned in my speech last night was the painful memory of the 3rd massacre August here in El Paso. We know that an armed man – a domestic terrorist – has driven more than 1,000 kilometers and confessed to having done so to kill Mexicans and immigrants in my community. This language, which he used in a screed he published online, corresponded to the language of the President.

(…)

8:05 a.m. East

CAMEROTA: But a handful of legislators left the Chamber at some point. A Senate Democrat and a close Pelosi ally tweeted: “If I wanted to attend a MAGA rally, I would have. The President never misses a chance to further split the country. Shame.” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen is now joining us. … when you tweeted that it was “disgraceful”, what part of the speech you referred to was disgraceful?

(…)

8:29 a.m. East

JOHN BERMAN: I am now joined by one of the House’s impeachment officials, Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. What was it like to sit in the chamber with the address of the Union state – exactly in the chamber where you accused the President of the United States seven weeks ago?

CONGRESS WOMAN ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): Well, it was a very long speech and disappointing in many ways. It was more of a campaign speech – it was very divisive in many ways. You know, there were some points. I mean everyone loves a lot that comes back to be reunited with their family or a 100 year old Tuskegee pilot – who couldn’t like that? But politics, really, number one, was wrong and really designed to continue to divide in the country, which is not really what we need.