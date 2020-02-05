CNN's
Advertisement

The morning after President Donald Trump delivered his speech on the state of the Union in 2020, there was further evidence of how strongly left-wing CNN has become since New Day didn’t have a single pro-Trump guest responding to the speech. However, the four-hour special edition of the flagship morning show had time for three Democratic members of Congress and a liberal Republican CNN representative to react negatively to the President’s words.

In a special Eastern hour at 5 a.m. (more than an hour before the start), CNN employee and former Congresswoman Charlie Dent (R-PA) complained that the “partisan” speech “sadly” did not “unite the country” . “

Here was Dent: “And the partisanship of the speech. I mean, he really threw a lot of red meat out. Let’s face it. He talked about abortion, weapons, Rush Limbaugh publicly gives the Medal of Freedom award. So there was a lot if You’re a partisan and not there much to unite the country sadly. “

Advertisement

A little later, he said he hoped the US Senate would blame the president: “I’m not so sure that the president learned a lot from it. He has not expressed remorse – he still says that this was a perfect call, he “didn’t do anything wrong.” To be honest, I think the Senate should move someone immediately after its acquittal to blame him. “

At 7:00 a.m.East, Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar from El Paso, who had given a Spanish-language answer to President Trump’s speech last night, appeared, pointing out that President Trump was responsible for the Wal-Mart mass shootings in your city from last year:

I don’t speak for every single El Pasoan – but one of the things I mentioned in my speech last night was the painful memory of the August 3 massacre here in El Paso. We know that an armed man – a domestic terrorist – has driven more than 1,000 kilometers and confessed to having done so to kill Mexicans and immigrants in my community. This language, which he used in a screed he published online, corresponded to the language of the President.

At the beginning of 8:00 am Eastern Hour, co-host Alisyn Camerota remembered a tweet from Maryland Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen when she introduced him:

But a handful of legislators eventually left the chamber. A Senate Democrat and a close Pelosi ally tweeted: “If I wanted to attend a MAGA rally, I would have. The President never misses a chance to further split the country. Shame.” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen is now joining us. … when you tweeted that it was “disgraceful”, what part of the speech you referred to was disgraceful?

And at 8:30 a.m. in the east, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) – one of the impeachment authorities – appeared and complained that the President’s speech was “divisive”.

You can find the corresponding protocol below:

CNN’s new day
02/05/20
5:28 Eastern

CHARLIE DENT, CNN CONTRIBUTION: And the partisanship of the speech. I mean, he really threw a lot of red meat out. Let’s be honest. He spoke of abortion, weapons, publicly gives Rush Limbaugh the Medal of Freedom Award. So there was a lot there if you were a partisan, and not much to unite the country sadly.

(…)

DENT: I’m not sure if the President has learned much from it. He has made no remorse – he still says that this was a perfect call, that he had “done nothing wrong”. To be honest, I think the Senate should move someone immediately after its acquittal to blame them.

(…)

7:42 Eastern

ALISYN CAMEROTA: So he says that he’s run very high every race. Do Hispanics feel that way in El Paso?

CONGRESS WOMAN VERONICA ESCOBAR (D-TX): No, absolutely not. You know, I don’t speak for every single member of the Latino community – I don’t speak for every single El Pasoan – but one of the things I mentioned in my speech last night was the painful memory of the 3rd massacre August here in El Paso. We know that an armed man – a domestic terrorist – has driven more than 1,000 kilometers and confessed to having done so to kill Mexicans and immigrants in my community. This language, which he used in a screed he published online, corresponded to the language of the President.

(…)

8:05 a.m. East

CAMEROTA: But a handful of legislators left the Chamber at some point. A Senate Democrat and a close Pelosi ally tweeted: “If I wanted to attend a MAGA rally, I would have. The President never misses a chance to further split the country. Shame.” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen is now joining us. … when you tweeted that it was “disgraceful”, what part of the speech you referred to was disgraceful?

(…)

8:29 a.m. East

JOHN BERMAN: I am now joined by one of the House’s impeachment officials, Democratic Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren. What was it like to sit in the chamber with the address of the Union state – exactly in the chamber where you accused the President of the United States seven weeks ago?

CONGRESS WOMAN ZOE LOFGREN (D-CA): Well, it was a very long speech and disappointing in many ways. It was more of a campaign speech – it was very divisive in many ways. You know, there were some points. I mean everyone loves a lot that comes back to be reunited with their family or a 100 year old Tuskegee pilot – who couldn’t like that? But politics, really, number one, was wrong and really designed to continue to divide in the country, which is not really what we need.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here