CNN’s Lemon refuses to apologize for demeaning Trump supporters as illiterate

A few days after participating in viciously attack Trump supporters for allegedly unable to read, CNN’s anchor, Don Lemon, finally tackled the controversy on the air, but only after it exploded on social media. During his opening monologue for CNN tonight, Lemon refuses to apologize, saying he doesn’t belittle people and was just laughing at the joke and didn’t hear everything.

“And one last note I have for you. Because it is personally important for me to answer this, “he claimed.”Anyone, ask someone who knows me. They will tell you. I don’t believe in belittling people. To belittle anyone for who he is, for what he believes or where he comes from.“

It is good that he told viewers to go and ask people who know him because they cannot reasonably do this. If he was really against demeaning people, he would have taken command of his show and arrested his guests.

In his explanation of his laughter, Lemon suggested that he was only laughing at the derogatory joke and not the people targeted by the joke:

In an interview on Saturday evening, one of my guests said something that made me laugh. And while in the moment, I found the joke humorous and I did not understand everything. Just to make it perfectly clear, I laughed at the joke. And not just any group of people.

CNN is a network that wants to be “the facts first”. So what do the facts say about Lemon’s claim that he “doesn’t believe in putting people down?” Hint: they’re not on his side.

As NewsBusters previously documented, Lemon has a list of instances to wash to be rude and violently attack Trump supporters. He claimed they support racism, described them as “people who lie, steal and cheat lie to their mother, “And even soiled Trump’s bases as racists”worse than him.“

Almost 30 minutes after his blank comments, Lemon showed how little self-awareness he had when he tried to scold Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for his quarrel with an NPR reporter. “We are not perfect. When we make a mistake, we say we made a mistake, we apologize and we continue.“

Maybe Lemon should follow his own advice. Here’s CNN.

The transcript is below:

CNN tonight

January 28, 2020

10:08:20 p.m. East

