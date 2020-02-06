Advertisement

CNN Newsroom co-moderator John Harwood and Jim Sciutto set out on Wednesday to review President Trump’s address on the state of the Union. Instead of just checking facts, the two qualified Trumps have true statements with their own opinions and multiple “yes, but” judgments.

One claim that Sciutto Harwood asked to verify the facts was President Trump’s claim that we have created 7 million new jobs since his election. It’s a pretty straightforward fact check, either there were 7 million new jobs or there weren’t (NBC set the number to 6.7, a rounding error), but Harwood attributed Trump’s record to President Obama:

Advertisement

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.mrctv.org/embed/547080" width="720" height="405" class="video-filter video-mrctv video-center vf-547080 embed-responsive-item" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true"></noscript>

That makes little sense because the economy has created 8 million jobs for the President Obama administration in the past three years. If you look at the trend lines, the unemployment rate has dropped and job creation has continued. In fact, the economy has been growing in Barack Obama’s presidency for six months, but in reality employment growth has slowed under President Trump. Not his fault. It is a very long expansion. You would expect that. However, due to President Trump, this is not a dramatic new development.

Harwood was also hypocritical. At the start of the segment, Harwood honored Obama that the United States is the world’s largest producer of oil and gas, even though Obama has done everything in his power to limit fracking.

Sciutto agreed. Maybe because CNN talks about impeachment all day.

Then he asked about Trump’s claim that 12,000 new factories had been created under his administration. Harwood’s response was to focus on the definition of a factory: “The businesses he describes are not all factories. They may be bakeries or tailors, but that’s a positive development.”

Harwood was more generous than the New York Times, who not only found the allegation wrong, but also attempted to curtail new business by declaring that “most of these – more than 8,000 – employ five or fewer people”. Yes, that’s how all business starts.

Here is a transcript for the show on February 5th:

CNN

CNN Newsroom with Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto

9:09 ET

JIM SCIUTTO: The question is, you have to announce good numbers. Then why are you doing …

JOHN HARWOOD: Exactly

SCIUTTO: – You have to venture into misleading areas. It just doesn’t seem necessary. The president said he has created millions of jobs since his election. Let’s listen to the facts.

START CLIP

DONALD TRUMP: Since my election, we have created 7 million new jobs. That’s 5 million more than government experts predicted during the previous government.

END CLIP

SCIUTTO: Okay, John Harwood, check that out.

HARWOOD: It makes little sense because the economy has created 8 million jobs for the President Obama administration in the past three years. If you look at the trend lines, the unemployment rate has dropped and job creation has continued. In fact, the economy has been growing in Barack Obama’s presidency for six months, but in reality employment growth has slowed under President Trump. Not his fault. It is a very long expansion. You would expect that. However, due to President Trump, this is not a dramatic new development.

SCIUTTO: Right. Do you have good numbers, why do you have to venture into misleading areas again? Another allegation by Trump is that thousands of factories were built under his administration. Listen to. We’ll check that out.

START CLIP

TRUMP: After losing 60,000 factories under the two previous governments, America has now added 12,000 new factories under my administration.

END CLIP

SCIUTTO: All right. 12,000 new factories. True?

HARWOOD: The facilities he describes are not all factories. It can be bakeries or tailors, but it’s a positive development. The only thing the president doesn’t mention is that his trade policy has actually affected production over the past year. We are currently in a recession in the manufacturing sector. Corporate investment is also falling. So not only did he claim credit for things that started under President Obama, but of course, as was to be expected, he also omitted the way in which he has harmed the economy in the past year or so since he applied those tariffs ,