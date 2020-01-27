Advertisement

Unlike last week’s spending on state television for House dismissals, CNN reversed the story on Monday afternoon to express a predictable anger at President Trump. “insulting” life in a legal team “On another planet than us” which included a so-called ineffective and “Mind boggling” Ken Starr case.

Union leader and host Jake Tapper called for Starr’s remarks “interesting” and “strange” because “Was it almost him who defended the indictment of Clinton and almost he who defended something on which he played a big part – a party, or groans, rather, is something in which he played a big part in the era of indictment. “

Of course President Bill Clinton personally broke the law (among other things), but of course!

Tapper added that the role of the White House assistant lawyer, Mike Purpura, was to “Make an argument on a planet different from the one we live in now” and don’t spend your time hinting or refuting the news of John Bolton.

And then later in the break, Tapper boosted his CV in the #HackMadness Tournament suggesting that, without proof, maybe Fox News was not even going to mention Bolton’s news, so good job over there, Jake.

Inside Politics host John King was dissatisfied, complaining that Purpura was “Ask these senators” carry “Shield (s) and put on ear plugs and do not read the newspaper and no point talking to your friends and please decide this dismissal case of the President of the United States without any information” if they don’t give the Senate Democrats (and CNN) what they want in a long and arduous trial.

Chief political analyst Gloria Borger expressed his anger at Purpura and then Starr (click “enlarge”):

Senior political reporter Nia-Malika Henderson continued the lack of divergent opinions, suggesting that Republicans upset by the rhetoric of leaders Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff should have the same opinion about Starr because he was “Quite insulting” for them

“(B) ut it is, I think, very insulting, essentially asking those very people – people who see themselves as part of the larger deliberative body, right? To not really deliberate, ignore the information from John Bolton, ” she added.

Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin also made peace, also basing on the two presenters (click “enlarge”):

CNN Senate Removal Process

January 27, 2020

2:55 p.m. East

JAKE TAPPER: The testimony of Ken Starr is interesting, because the first part, before he had procedural questions, which I think are valid for people to discuss and debate, was almost him who defended the removal of Clinton and almost him defending something he played a huge part – a party, or moans, rather, is something in which he played a huge role in the era of impeachment, which he seemed to blame for Jimmy Carter and the post-Watergate Congress, but obviously Ken Starr played a huge role in this period of impeachment and so it was strange. I do not know how effective this part of his argument has been. As I said, the second part on Trump’s procedural objections is more convincing and needs to be discussed. Bigger, point Mike Purpura, the White House assistant lawyer, had a tough job to do because he was essentially making an argument on a planet different from the one we live in now. We are now all on a planet where former national security adviser John Bolton is there with a book proposal in which, if you think about the New York Times and the Washington Post, he says that President Trump has directly refers to a counterpart in a conversation with him in August. The idea being that if Ukraine wanted this nearly 400 million dollars in security aid, Ukraine should help it by engaging in these Bidens investigations. It is over there. Now, what Mike Purpura and the defense team could decide to do is say that it was not part of the file, they are not going to discuss it. They will not recognize it. But this is not a traditional jury trial where you can only look at the evidence before you, and it is, as we have said many times, a trial for political impeachment. It’s a political process, and the idea that – of its six points that Purpura made and then went through all of them, the idea that point number four, that anyone who has spoken with President Trump knows that there was no link, we know it is not true. We know this is not true and I do not think they have done any good by pretending that this giant rock in the middle of the room did not exist. We all know it exists and I almost feel it, and who knows what’s going to happen, and maybe they are giving Republicans another topic for discussion, we can only look at the evidence that has been presented or look only the case that has been presented, but we all live in this world with facts and they simply deny the existence of one of the greatest and most shocking that happened in the case.

WOLF BLITZER: This is a very important point, John King. Absolutely no mention – perhaps wrongly of the arguments of John Bolton contained in this project, in the manuscript, this book which will be released in mid-March.

JOHN KING: But I think Jake had the strategy right there by saying that yes, in their case, the White House argues that the case is failing. Now we can do factual checks on that, but basically – especially what Mr. Purpura asked you to do – ask these senators to do it, was put in a blinder and put on ear plugs and n ‘ve not read the newspaper and no point tell your friends and please decide to indict the President of the United States without any information because, until now, he has always said that no one could tell you it was part of a consideration. “President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he wants to continue freezing $ 391 million in security aid to Ukraine until the authorities there contribute to investigations of the Democrats, including including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript of the former adviser, John R. Bolton. Right there in the first paragraph of New York Times history about this book, which was donated to the White House. So he is asking the country and the senators to put on blinkers. I will also – another point. They keep saying and it is disputed, they keep saying that the president cared about corruption. I think there is no question that members of the presidential administration were concerned about corruption in Ukraine. We have seen this happen on other issues as well. Members of the presidential administration who were very harsh with Russia when the president himself was not. He keeps saying that this is corruption. Well, read on. I think the part of the article in this manuscript that we are missing is John Bolton said in the book, he and Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State, told the President, Rudy Guiliani you are lying. Rudy Giuliani has clients in Ukraine, he makes money from them. It’s corruption. It’s here. How can the Senate just say, whatever, that we are not going to pay attention to it. Maybe there is an answer. Maybe Mr. Bolton has an agenda, but they can call him as a witness. John Bolton said he called the U.S. Attorney General and expressed concern that Rudy Giuliani was acting on behalf of clients in Ukraine and influencing the President of the United States. If it’s true, it’s top notch corruption and they want you to ignore it.

TAPPER: The Ministry of Justice disputes –

KING: I push back.

GLORIA BORGER: Okay.

TAP: – with (INAUDIBLE)

BORGER: Another point. It has been said that we are only dealing with transcripts. It was Bolton’s nod, but of course they criticized the transcript as being hearsay. So now they say we are not going to pay attention to John Bolton, who is actually providing evidence where he met in person with the President. Instead, we’re going to rely on the evidence that we’ve criticized so far, and we’re going to say, okay, because it’s publicly available, and it obviously meets their standards of proof, as it said. You cannot therefore play on both tables. I mean, suddenly, what Taylor says is right, but what John Bolton says is wrong? So, I think if I sit in the United States Senate, I scratch my head on it, first of all how it was not mentioned more than by the way, and maybe they will. And also to come back to Ken Starr, if you allow me a moment. It was ironic, shall we say beyond irony, if there is such a thing about Ken Starr speaking, I think, in the United States Senate about how sad he is that we now live in the era of dismissal and that there have been too many impeachments. Here is the definition of the imperfect messenger, shall we say.

NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON: Yes.

BORGER: I’m resting my case.

NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON: One question is whether or not the people in this body, the Republicans in particular, who have sometimes expressed insult, if it was Jerry Nadler, if it was Adam Schiff, in some of their testimonies, basically saying you come into our body and insult us, you talk to us and you talk to us in a derogatory way. In a way, I mean if you think about them by simply ignoring, as you call it, the big rock in the center of the room, it’s pretty insulting, isn’t it? I mean, literally asking them to ignore everything in front of them, to ignore what they read in the newspapers. You know, we continue to focus on the three to four people. The question is itself – will it ever be wider than that, right? We sort of dismissed Lamar Alexander already because he seems to be someone who will likely be on the side of Mitch McConnell, but are there other people with that idea who should perhaps bring in other witnesses, people like Ben Sasse, people like Joni Ernst, you know, so far there has been no indication as to whether they are open to witnesses, but this is, I think, very insulting, basically asking these very – people who see themselves as part of the larger deliberative body, right? ? To not really deliberate, ignore this information from John Bolton.

TAP: Alan Furman, former senator, defenders of the president, the White House legal team and others act as if senators are not reading the newspaper, senators are not watching the news. There may be a news channel where the revelation of John Bolton is not mentioned, even if he is a former employee, I don’t know, but is there anything in the regulations of the Senate that says you can only make your decision on the basis of these documents which the house removal directors surrendered? You should ignore any other story in the New York Times or the Washington Post or on CNN about John Bolton directly contradicting the President’s team case.

(….)

3:09 p.m. East

TAPPER: There are no rules of evidence saying that they can only consider the documentary file that the officials responsible for removing the Chamber have presented. It was a mistake?

JEFFREY TOOBIN: Well, you know, yes, I think it was a mistake. I mean, for the two presentations I got feedback from, are you kidding? I mean, I think John King did a great job of pointing out that, you know, to say that the evidence shows that the president – that the president was concerned about helping Ukraine was concerned about sharing charges and corruption, and – and – first of all, it’s contradictory to the evidence as it already exists. But putting that aside, the idea that you could make that argument the same day that the 100 people on this jury, these judges and juries in the Senate think about the story of the New York Times in John Bolton’s book is all just ridiculous, and, I mean, it’s just not good advocacy and Ken Starr talks about, my God, we use too much impeachment in the country, and my God, it’s like we have to be nicer with each other and stop, you know, removing the presidents. If you were to rank the 330 million people in the United States as to who should argue the least, I think Ken Starr would either be up or down depending on the superlative I just used. I mean, the idea that, Ken Starr of all the people thinks that we should be less impeachment when he was the architect of the last one, which failed miserably, I mean, was – was mind-boggling.

