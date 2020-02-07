Advertisement

CNN’s new day got former Congressman Joe Walsh on Friday to announce that he is withdrawing his bid for Republican President nomination after receiving a whopping 1 percent vote in the Iowa gatherings this week. Host John Berman described Walsh as an old “Tea Party Republican,” even though Walsh said he would choose a socialist for the supposed “dictator” Donald Trump.

This makes sense because Walsh’s terrible talk of “dictator” Trump is CNN’s sweet spot and itches her itching. But Walsh never got its CNN City Hall like any hopeful Democrat did. This underlines that they never wanted to show him on television with other Republicans for an hour. The questioning could have been fierce.

Berman just asked simple questions.

BERMAN: So you’re out of the republican race. What now?

WALSH: I’ll do the same thing I can to stop Trump. I think John, this is one of the rare moments in American history – I’m a conservative – when conservatives and liberals, republicans and democrats, independents and moderates had to come together to stop this guy. It is everything our founding fathers feared. So I can’t stop him in a Republican primary school. But I can do my best to stop him outside of an elementary school by bringing people together.

BERMAN: So you will try to choose the democratic candidate. Is that what you say

WALSH: Every Democrat! John, Donald Trump is a dictator. He is a king. It is literally the biggest threat to this country. Any democrat would be better than Trump in the White House. It is not easy for me to say. But that tells you how serious this moment is.

Berman asked Walsh which Democrat he would support and he could only say that he had to tell the public: “Your only option is a Democrat, it is not Trump, it is not a cult.” At least Berman followed reality: “But you just said that the Republicans you spoke to didn’t want to hear it from you. Why do you think you could convince them?”

Well, by that standard, why would CNN attract someone when they’re so dark and ineffective? Then “conservative” Walsh said he would support a socialist.

BERMAN: Would you support Bernie Sanders? And I asked you, you know, you’re a former tea party republican, and you tell me that you would support Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren?

WALSH: I’d rather have John Berman, a socialist in the White House, than a dictator, a king, than Donald Trump.

Then Berman pulled out the “conservative” gaffes. “Given that you are someone and have owned this in the past, you called Barack Obama Muslim and said a number of other things. Why do you think the Democrats want your support?”

Now why would CNN attract him if they didn’t think he would help the Democrats?