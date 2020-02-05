CNN is looking for more impeachment fees

Advertisement

Shortly after the Senate cleared President Trump of impeachment charges, CNN’s The Lead looked to the future and to House Democrats eagerly trying to file more impeachment charges. “There is no double danger in politics“Chief correspondent John King announced to the rest of the panel, clearly looking for a repeat of Trump’s allegations that he had just found” not guilty. “

“And so, as the new revelations come out, whether it’s the Bolton book, whether it’s the new emails that CNN’s Vivian Salama is reporting today that shed new light on the controversy here,” he added added.

Missing the stupid democratic tactic of directing the prosecution to the Senate before the investigation ended, King pointed out that Democrats were still trying to collect evidence of their case:

Nancy Pelosi and her house, said Jerry Nadler, chair of the Justice Committee, will summon John Bolton today. This is risky for the Democrats. This is risky because it is politically challenging for Trump to say that it is unfounded, it is all political. But it is also risky for all those senators who have just voted on the president’s side when all this new information comes out.

“So we should stop in the context of impeachment and think about today’s history. that’s over, but it’s not over yet” he said.

After King’s comments, host Jake Tapper agreed that her efforts to remove the president “absolutely not“About. Then he turned to liberal legal analyst Laura Coates and campaigned for a tweet from irrelevant Hillary Clinton:

Laura Coates and Hillary Clinton only tweeted: “When the impeachment process against the president began, Republican senators swore an oath to defend the constitution. Today 52 of them voted to betray this oath and all of us. We are entering dangerous territory for our democracy, “writes Hillary Clinton.” We all have to work together to restore it. “

And they say Trump was obsessed with talking about her.

A few minutes later, Tapper led the mostly liberal panel in a wine tasting while complaining how Trump had shared it a trolling tweet to mark his victory:

And that’s exactly what President Trump tweeted again the moment he was acquitted. He re-tweets this meme – tweets this memo from President Trump not only to win the 2024 reelection, but forever, forever, Trumpism. So if someone thinks that as the third president in history and the only one with bipartisan votes to be deposed, he has been rebuked or humiliated, it is quite the opposite.

“It’s like a monarch, a king, I’m there forever“Sniffed chief political analyst Gloria Borger.

The log is below, click “Expand” to read:

CNN is a leader

February 5, 2020

16:47:31 Eastern

GLORIA BORGER: And you know, during the beginning and during the last few weeks that we all went through in the table, we knew what the final result would be. I think it was important to go through the process, and it is important because you could hear from House of Representatives managers about their case and the case they were submitting to the United States Senate, even though they knew they were would lose. And they brought everything there.

And then, as you heard from the White House, the senators sat there for hours and hours without their phones and without their staff, and in the end this is obviously a largely partisan decision.

But I think Mitt Romney’s decision and Mitt Romney’s speech will go down in history. I think it is – you cannot underestimate how difficult it is for someone to act against their own party and be the only person who does it and their own president.

JOHN KING A very important historical chapter closes today with two votes, but we will only start the debate on this with the next chapter. How is it going in the year of the presidential election? How does the President’s mood play out? We expect to hear from him. His campaign shows that he is completely confirmed. The house spokesman says of course that you will be charged forever. That is the debate for the people this election year and beyond.

And on Jeffrey’s point and the point that George cited earlier, the President was acquitted by the United States Senate, and there is no double danger in politics. And so the new revelations, whether it’s the Bolton book, whether it’s the new emails that CNN’s Vivian Salama is reporting on today, shed new light on the controversy here.

So we should pause in connection with the impeachment and think about today’s history. This is over, but it is not over.

16:54:33 Eastern

TAPPER: And when we ask ourselves how President Trump will respond, you might remember that last year someone created this meme from President Trump on Twitter who not only did 2024, but also 2028, 2032, 20– Reelection ran forever. There it is. Here it is.

And that’s exactly what President Trump tweeted again the moment he was acquitted. He tweeted this meme again – Twittered this meme from President Trump and won not only the 2024 reelection, but forever, Trumpism forever. So if someone thinks that as the third president in history and the only one with bipartisan votes to be deposed, he has been rebuked or humiliated, it is quite the opposite.

NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON: And what does that mean for his behavior? Right?

BORGER: Is it like a monarch, a king, I’m there forever?

