NEW DELHI :

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Saturday that the central government is closing the gaps in the Good and Services Tax (GST) with technology and is working towards an eight percent growth rate. She also said that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) can file a complaint if banks deny them loans for no reason.

Sitharaman was here to explain the budget proposals to traders, industrialists, economists and the media. According to her, the GST collections have exceeded more than £ 1 lakh crore in the past three months.

She said at the GST Council that the state finance ministers said that tax revenues due to loopholes are not increasing and that this is now being stopped.

GST collections were approximately 1.04,000 crore and 1.03,000 crore in November and December 2019, respectively, and 1.11,000 crore in January, said Finance Minister Ajay Bhushan Pandey.

According to Pandey, the government is taking various measures, such as using data analytics, data from income tax filings, exports and imports, and determining where no taxes are paid.

He pointed out that about 1.20 crore entities are registered under GST and said that Red Flag reports are created and SMS messages are sent to those for whom Red Flag reports are being created each month.

Pandey said that if the tax paid and the tax differential are large, taxpayers and tax officials will be notified. “This has led to higher tax revenues,” he said.

According to him, the government will continue to pursue a targeted approach and will also use data analytics and artificial intelligence.

When asked about the upcoming 4,000 crore GST fee for Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman said it will be due in two months and is not just due to the state.

When she put gasoline and diesel under the GST regime, she said that the GST council, which consisted of government finance ministers, had to decide on it, and once they agreed, it would.

After Parliament passed the finance law, the government would determine the procedure to be followed under the Viwad Se Vishwas program to resolve outstanding direct tax issues.

He also said where the government tax authority filed a complaint against the taxpayer, which would then be withdrawn.

Sitharaman interviewed about the new tax rates that would turn India from a savings economy to a spending economy, and explains that an earner who has extra money can decide what to do with it and that the government does not deduct his savings from tax must control.

According to her, it was only eight days ago that the budget for 2020-21 was presented. It will be some time before it becomes clear whether the measures to increase demand mentioned in the budget lead to results.

Previously, Sitharaman turned to traders and industrialists, saying that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) could complain if banks refused to grant them loans for no reason.

Sitharaman said that if the banks refuse loans for no reason, MSMEs can send a complaint to the special center, which will be announced shortly.

She said a copy of the complaint should also be sent to the bank director concerned. Sitharaman said the foreign exchange reserves are at a high level since the fundamentals are good.

In her long budget speech, Sitharaman said the officials had worked hard to come up with suggestions for all walks of life.

Underlined that the macroeconomic fundamentals are good, Sitharaman said, the focus is on asset creation and infrastructure investment.

Former banks used “credit banking phone banking” to lend to “uncles and brother-in-law”, resulting in high non-performing assets (NPAs).

“It took us four years to fix the NPAs,” she said. Sitharaman said lessons have been learned on how to prevent such a situation from happening again.

She said the government had not used unnecessary spending. The government has decided to create assets that invest in infrastructure. She said public spending should go on infrastructure.

