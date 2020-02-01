Closed Netflix accounts reopened without knowing their owners

Advertisement

Individuals who have canceled their Netflix subscription months in the past report that their account has been reopened without their information. Individuals have been billed for subscription fees for several months due to reopened accounts.

A BBC radio show found that people who previously had subscriptions reopened without knowing their Netflix account. As a result of this transaction, which is carried out by account thieves, individuals pay for Netflix accounts that they have not used for some time.

Netflix wants people who have subscribed to simply return. Subsequently, Netflix individuals’ billing information is stored for 10 months, even if their subscriptions are canceled. Netflix introduced that this information could be deleted through the email utility.

A victim of account thieves, Emily Eager discovered that she canceled her Netflix subscription in April 2019. In September, however, the best £ 11.99 subscription payment was withdrawn from her account. I tried to log into my account, said Ok Eager. However, I found that my email handle and password were not verified by Netflix. Apparently the criminals completely changed my login after registering me with the most expensive service. “

Emily Eager contacted Netflix customer support after the event. Netflix, Eager knew his account could be canceled and refunded. Nevertheless, two additional amounts were debited to Eager’s account in October and November and only partially reimbursed.

They found on Twitter that Netflix accounts that Emily Eager had closed for several people were reopened and charged with cash. Netflix accounts that may be reopened using this method are changed by signing in and offered by account thieves for three kilograms on eBay.

An eBay spokesman for selling Netflix accounts introduced that accounts that promote Netflix accounts can be closed. Netflix also defined that the security of its subscribers’ accounts was their priority. They usually wanted their subscribers to be successful immediately if they noticed unusual events in their accounts.