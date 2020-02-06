Clippers sells Derrick Walton Jr. to Atlanta Hawks, according to the report - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The clippers are, according to Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, the trading place guard Derrick Walton Jr. vis-à-vis the Atlanta Hawks. In return, the clippers will receive a second round and $ 1.3 million in cash, depending on Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.

The move opens a squad position for the clippers, which will have 14 active players with Walton’s departure.

The NBA trading date is reduced to Thursday, 12:00 p.m. (PT). However, in recent weeks it has been reported that retired Point Guard Darren Collison is interested in returning to the NBA, preferably with the Clippers or Lakers.

Walton’s one-year, $ 1.4 million contract was guaranteed on January 7 for the rest of the season. In 23 games with the Clippers, the 6-foot ex-star from Michigan scored an average of 2.2 points and 1 assistant per game.

Walton was hugged by the Clippers veterans, including Lou Williams, who told him at the training camp that he “did everything possible to put himself in a great position to be on this basketball team. … It fits well with this group. ”

After the Clippers defeated Miami Heat 128-111 to improve to 36-15, Williams said there was no talk about possible moves within the team.

“We literally didn’t talk or discuss about it. I think we feel very comfortable in our group,” he said. “When a home run is over, I’m sure the management will take the necessary care.” Otherwise we are totally thrilled by the boys we have. ”

