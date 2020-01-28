Clippers’ Moe Harkless changes number to honor Kobe Bryant – Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

To honor Kobe Bryant, the Clippers’ Moe Harkless will join a growing list of current NBA players by personally removing numbers 8 or 24, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Harkless will now wear No. 11 instead of No. 8, according to Charania, who also reported that the decision of Spencer Dinwiddie of Brooklyn to move from No. 26 to No. 8 and Orlando Terrence Ross to wear No. 26 instead of n ° 8.

Dallas Mavericks announced Sunday that they will retire No. 24 indefinitely in honor of Bryant, one of the nine killed, and his daughter Gianna, 13, in a helicopter accident in Calabasas Sunday.

Harkless, a 6 foot 7 inch forward, started wearing the No. 8 this season, his first with the Clippers. He began his career wearing number 21 with the Orlando Magic before wearing number 4 during his four-year tenure with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Sunday on Instagram, Harkless paid tribute to Bryant by posting a photo of himself defending the five-time NBA champion with the caption: “Always short of words … thanks for inspiring a youngster kid across the country in Jamaica Queens wanting to do something about himself, real life superheroes. RIP Mamba. ”

The Clippers’ next game will be Thursday evening (7:30 am) at the Staples Center against the Sacramento Kings.

