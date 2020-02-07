Clippers land Morris for playoff push on NBA trading date

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, United States – The Los Angeles Clippers, which pushed for an improvement at the close of the NBA on Thursday, caught New York striker Marcus Morris on a busy day for league clubs.

The trade information all came from multiple media reports when the clubs worked on multi-team deals or decided not to change the roster, just over two months until the playoffs.

The Clippers, supported by Kawhi Leonard, the most valuable player in the 2019 NBA finals, who left Toronto to join his home club, signed a three-team contract with Morris, averaging the best 19.6 points in his career at Knicks in this season.

“You have to keep up in Hollyhood,” tweeted Morris. “LAClippers makes it possible.”

Morris gives the Clippers the NBA’s fifth-placed three-point shooter, who shoots 43.9% of his shots from outside the bow to add an outside threat along with Leonard and Paul George.

According to the agreement, which was reported by ESPN and the Athletic websites, Clippers received Morris and Isaiah Thomas from Washington, sent Moe Harkless and a selection to New York in June’s first round of the NBA draft, and gave way to security guard Jerome Robinson Washington.

The clippers are expected to release Thomas, which makes him a free agent. He has an average of 12.2 points and supports a game with the wizards with 3.7 points.

Three-team deal between Clippers, Knicks and Wizards, via @wojespn

LAC gets Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas

NYK gets Moe Harkless and a 1st

WHAT does Jerome Robinson get pic.twitter.com/P6HrUBR1pr

– Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2020

The Denver Nuggets, which chased the Clippers and the head of the Western Conference, Los Angeles Lakers, landed the Washington Post security guard Jordan McRae for Shabazz Napier, according to the Washington Post.

The Lakers who didn’t make any deadline deals are looking at Free Agent Guards J.R. Smith and Darren Collison, according to the New York Times.

The Clippers are also said to be looking at Collison, while the Lakers Smith would reunite with former Cleveland teammate LeBron James if they signed him. Smith and James competed in the Cavaliers’ NBA championship in 2016.

Detroit center Andre Drummond, who scores best with 15.8 points per game and 17.8 points per NBA competition, is sent to Cleveland Pistons.

D’Angelo Russell is sent to Minnesota for Andrew Wiggins in a deal by ESPN and the Star Tribune newspaper report from Golden State. Two draft picks also go to Minnesota and Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman also go to the Warriors.

Andre Iguodala was sent to Miami from Memphis, while Minnesota sent Gorgui Dieng, Senegalese center, to Memphis under the James Johnson trade agreement.

Philadelphia reportedly landed guards Alec Burks and Glen Robinson III from Golden State and sent James Ennis to Orlando to make an NBA round two selection.

The Haitian center Skal Labissiere was sent for cash from Portland to Atlanta, where he supported Clint Capela from Houston, who, according to the ESPN, landed a large reserve man in Bruno Caboclo, Brazil. – Rappler.com