Clippers go deep, beat heat with 24 3 hands - Whittier Daily News

Clippers Guard Landry Shamet (right) shoots as Miami Heat Guard defends Goran Dragic in the first half of Wednesday’s game at Staples Center. Shamet set six of the Clippers’ 24 3-point franchise records. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Bam Adebayo (left), Miami Heat striker, shoots as Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers Center defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Left-wing Los Angeles Clippers striker Maurice Harkless shoots as Miami Heat striker Bam Adebayo defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Bam Adebayo (left), Miami Heat striker, shoots as Ivica Zubac from the Los Angeles Clippers Center defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles clippers guard Paul George shoots while Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



JaMychal Green (right) of Los Angeles Clippers shoots as Miami Heat attacker Derrick Jones Jr. defends the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Miami Heat striker Bam Adebayo (right) shoots while Los Angeles striker Montrezl Harrell defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Miami Heat striker Bam Adebayo (right) shoots while Los Angeles striker Montrezl Harrell defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Miami Heat striker Derrick Jones Jr. wins a rebound from JaMychal Green in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Rodney McGruder of Los Angeles Clippers (right) shoots while Kendrick Nunn of Miami Heat defends the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Jimmy Butler, striker from Miami Heat, shoots while Kawhi Leonard, right-wing striker from Los Angeles Clippers, along with security guard Landry Shamet defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Patrick Beverley, the guardian of the Los Angeles Clippers, will play in the first half of the NBA basketball game against Miami Heat in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat striker, shoots as Lou Williams, the guardian of the Los Angeles Clippers, defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Miami Heat striker Derrick Jones Jr. plays against Los Angeles clippers striker JaMychal Green in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles clippers striker Montrezl Harrell (right) shoots while Miami Heat security guard Kendrick Nunn defends the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)



Los Angeles Clippers attacker Montrezl Harrell (left) and Miami Heat attacker Bam Adebayo (left) score a rebound in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Miami Heat striker Bam Adebayo (right) shoots while Los Angeles clippers striker Kawhi Leonard defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

The Clippers’ Paul celebrates after the team set up one of the 24 3-point baskets of his franchise record in the second half of Wednesday’s game against Miami Heat at Staples Center. George had 23 points, a season high of 10 assists and five 3 points in a 128-111 win. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – On Wednesday evening something got caught in the shooters of the clippers – that is, a whole series of 3 hands got into the bucket.

The Clippers achieved a franchise record of 24 3-pointers in 54 season attempts and a rousing 128-111 win over the Miami Heat at the Staples Center.

It was the first time since 2016 that the clippers scored at least 20 3-point points – which was more than half of their 89 field goal attempts on Wednesday.

The Clippers made 16 of 27 (59 percent) of their 3-point shots after half-time when second-year security guard Landry Shamet went 6 to 8 from the field and 5 to 7 from 3 points and scored 23 points on mostly as a clipper.

No, but really: everyone made it from a distance – even a fan was out of money and sunk a $ 10,000 shot during the break in the second half.

“It was an avalanche in the second half of the three,” said heat coach Erik Spoelstra, whose team shot 46.2 percent (12 for 26) from a distance. “And we just couldn’t get it under control. Whether man or zone, that was one of the better 3-point shooting displays I saw at the other end, probably the biggest.”

This shooting showcase helped the home team, which was just full for the fourth time this season, to chase away their tough, hard-boiled, never-to-say-go visitors.

Miami (34-16) appeared with the uncertainty of being at the center of a large, cross-team trade that faltered in the fight on the square. All-star Jimmy Butler went into the locker room with aching shoulders in the second half.

Nevertheless, the clippers (36-15) appeared to be in disarray early on. They missed each other on the passes (nine sales in the first half) and missed the mark on most shots (10 for 27 in the first quarter).

“We came in at half-time, watched movies and saw some things we could change to get more points,” said JaMychal Green, who scored 4 to 7 on Wednesday, a breakthrough for the striker, 28, 9 percent shot behind the bow in his last 12 games.

“And then we started swinging the ball. This was a big night for the whole team, we have been franchise record for three years and they came at the right time when we needed them. … We took advantage of that. ”

But after an uneven first half, Coach Doc Rivers’ squad, largely lifted by nine three-points in the third quarter, established the Clippers record in a quarter of this season.

It was the 13th time in team history that eight players finished in double digits. For the first time this season, the Clippers recorded 35 assists. Seven clippers made at least one 3-pointer:

Paul George (23 points and a season high of 10 assists) hit five 3s and Kawhi Leonard (14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds) made four.

Moe Harkless (11 points) added three 3-pointers and Lou Williams (14 points) and Patrick Beverley (who left the game early with a sore right bar) added a 3-pointer.

“It has always been a matter of finding our rhythm,” said Shamet, who had only three attempts with a field goal in the Clippers’ win against San Antonio on Monday.

“We want to go into that now,” Shamet continued. “We try to find the best version of our balance, the best way to play. I think we tried to look for it earlier this year and I think we’re still trying to look for it.

“Overall, we’re starting to find it.”

“I don’t think (Shamet) took his first (four) shots, but he kept shooting the ball because he was aggressive,” said Leonard, who was a “Black Panther”-inspired Bobblehead at Staples Center on Wednesday – Let figure give.

“He did plays for others and helped us win, you know what I mean? It was a good team win tonight. Everyone did great things on the floor. ”

The clippers’ shots were also picked up in Miami. The Heat have only lost five times at home this season, including one against the Clippers, who lost 16:35 to Deep in their 122:11 win on January 24th. Shamet ended the game 6: 12 against 3.

Rivers remembered it before Wednesday started.

“We move the ball, we shoot the ball well, we drive the ball, and I think these three things help when you hit zones and when you’re trapped a lot, so that’s what we did well,” he said said faced by Spoelstra’s Heat. “They are tough, they move, they sometimes play like a reverse offensive where the point guard is a 5 and you really have to be careful of their cuts, their movement and their 3.”

Apparently, these lessons were still fresh for the clippers, who improved to 22: 5 at home on the eve of the NBA trading deadline.

