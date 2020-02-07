Clippers expects Marcus Morris to fit the Whittier Daily News exactly

Advertisement

After the trading deadline, social media shoutouts occurred in a hurry on Thursday.

It took the new clipper Marcus Morris only five minutes after close of trading to tweet his thanks to New York and just seven more minutes to announce his presence in LA.

His new teammates Patrick Beverley and Montrezl Harrell published an answer within minutes: Hooted Harrell: “There is more waiting for you, my G.” Hollered Beverley: “My brother is back with me. It’s on.”

The Clippers acquired Morris, a 6-foot-8 striker they had long sought after, as part of a three-team deal just before midday.

To achieve this, L.A. Moe Harkless exchanged for the New York Knicks. And although the draft picks were already scarce for the next few years, they also provided a draft pick for the first round in 2020, the right to exchange the first round picks 2021 (top 4 protected) and a second round pick for 2021 to the Knicks.

To cover Morris ‘$ 15 million salary and Harkless’ $ 11.5 million salary, the Clippers exchanged security guard Jerome Robinson and his $ 3.5 million contract with Washington. (There, Robinson will find a familiar face in Johnny Rogers, the vice president of Wizards pro staff who worked for the Clippers in the same role when they designed Robinson as 13th overall in 2018.) In return, the wizards sent drafts from rights to the Ukrainian security guard Issuf Sanon to the Knicks and sent Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers, who are expected to pick him up.

Morris is, of course, expected to be a key component in a Clippers team that is in win-now-and-later mode.

This season Morris averaged a career high of 19.6 points and a career high of 43.9% from the 3-point range for the fighting Knicks (15-36).

The Clippers look forward to adding another versatile striker with more punch than “Harkless” and the team’s toughness required.

“There may be no better partner than Marcus,” said Michael Winger, general manager of Clippers, on Thursday about the 30-year-old Philadelphia American who played in Houston alongside Patrick Patterson, the Beverley and Clippers striker.

There is some interesting evidence online that points to the pre-fabricated chemistry between Morris, Pat Bev, and Pat Pat.

Take, for example, the reports from Rockets’ 140-109 drubbing by Golden State in 2013 when Houston hit an then NBA record with 23 3-pointers. Late in the game, Beverley drove for a slam and celebration that resulted in a derisive technical foul. Irked, the Warriors spent the rest of the game fouling, including a hard foul on Draymond Green’s Beverley.

Beverley told reporters that he had made no insults – “It’s part of basketball,” he said – but Morris faced Green after the game and both he and Green were kicked out.

Recall that on January 5, Beverley stabbed his former teammate into a technical foul when they were spiritedly standing side by side waiting for Paul George to shoot a free throw. The moment drew Raves from Clipper’s TV player Brian Sieman: “I love the Morris twins,” he said of Marcus and his brother Markieff, who plays for the Pistons. “Love them. They are hard as nails.”

Marcus Morris is proud too – of his Kansas Jayhawks. This became clear in an online debate between former Kentucky star Patterson before the 2012 Kansas-Kentucky NCAA title game.

Before the Wildcats won 67-59, Patterson, who cleverly posted an Instagram story Wednesday night with the image of a man whose fist clenched his mouth in silent anticipation, showed Morris the success of Anthony Davis this season as a wildcat.

Morris fought back with Thomas Robinson, a first-team All-American who led the nation in doubles: “Who had 31 doubles? Thirty-one? “Morris asked.” I can’t even count to 31! ”

Patterson replied jokingly: “This is Kansas education.”

When Winger said Morris agreed with the spirit of the group, he didn’t seem to be joking.

BEVERLEY OUT

Don’t expect to see Morris or Beverley against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday (5:00 p.m., Fox Sports Prime Ticket). Beverley will miss the game with an aching right groin that forced the grid from Wednesday’s win over Miami in the third quarter.

