Clippers act on closing date for Marcus Morris, Isaiah Thomas, according to NBA source - Whittier Daily News

In the resounding battle for LA, the Clippers won the skirmish on Thursday and won a W in the Marcus Morris competition. The Clippers will acquire the player that the Lakers generally reported is coveted.

Morris was part of a three-team deal that included the Washington Wizards, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who announced a few minutes before the trading date for PT on Thursday that the Clippers Morris from New York Knicks and Isaiah Thomas from that Washington would bring on board wizards. In return, the Clippers will trade Moe Harkless and a selection for the first round of 2020 for the Knicks and send Jerome Robinson to the Wizards.

An NBA source confirmed the deal to the Southern California News Group. Thomas can just happen as part of a hectic trading session. Athletic’s David Aldridge reported that the clippers would not keep the 5-9 point watch.

Reaching Morris, the Clippers 36-15 years old in the Western Conference and three games behind the Lakers, adds a highly competitive 6-foot-8 striker who averages 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game scored the 15-36 knicks.

Morris has signed a one-year contract for $ 15 million. Harkless is earning $ 11.5 million this year and Robinson is earning $ 3 million. Both were traded to match salaries, but the Knicks had no vacancies, so Washington was brought in to finalize the deal.

The Clippers also reportedly distributed security guard Derrick Walton Jr. to Atlanta for $ 1.3 million and a second train, giving them space for the future.

The 30-year-old Morris shoots 44.1 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from the 3-point range this season. In the Knicks’ loss to the Clippers on January 5, between 135 and 132 at the Staples Center, he achieved a career high of 38 points.

In his over eight seasons in the NBA, Morris is 12.1 points per goal scorer and 36.9 percent 3-point shooter with an average of 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Morris played college ball in Kansas before being drafted 14th by the Houston Rockets in 2011. He also had positions at the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics. His twin Markieff Morris is a member of the Detroit Pistons.

Marcus Morris has a reputation as a brave competitor. After giving Celtics a 28-point lead over visiting clippers shortly after close of trading last season, Morris told the Boston media that the clippers were “much tougher and more aggressive.”

“For me it’s not really about loss,” he added. “It’s about the attitudes we play with. Boys hang their heads down, it’s not fun. We don’t measure ourselves at a high level, although we win, it’s still not fun. I don’t see the joy in the game. I don’t watch all the other teams in the league, the boys sit on the bench, jump on the pitch, do everything that looks like they are enjoying the success of their teammates and enjoy everything, and they play together and play with victory when I look at myself, I only see a few people. ”

Thomas was 60th and last choice of the Sacramento Kings in 2011 and has since played for the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Lakers and Denver Nuggets before joining the Wizards last July.

As a Celtic, Thomas was named All Star of the NBA in 2016 and 2017. In the 2016/17 season, he received the award from the All-NBA team when he led Boston to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference.

He led the Celtics to a win over the Chicago Bulls in the first round after learning the previous day that his younger sister Chyna Thomas was killed in a car accident outside of his hometown of Tacoma, Washington. After the Celtics lost the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thomas was excluded with a hip injury and was included in a deal with Cleveland in August against Kyrie Irving.

In 50 games this season with the Clippers, Harkless – who hails from Queens, New York – had an average of 22.8 minutes, 5.5 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal per game. Known as a versatile defender, the 6-7 little striker has struck a double-digit goal eight times this season and all Clippers wins.

The Clippers had acquired 26-year-old Harkless, who had signed a four-year, $ 40 million contract last year, from Portland in July as part of a four-team blockbuster that eventually brought Jimmy Butler to Miami.

Robinson, a 6: 4 shooter, was the 13th choice in the Clippers’ overall classification in 2018. In a season in which the Clippers performed above average, the Boston College product played sparingly, scoring an average of 2.9 points and 1.1 assists in 42 appearances this season.

