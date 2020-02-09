Advertisement

Before the deadly virus broke out, the global energy industry was affected by another threat: the warmest winter that everyone can remember. The Russian winter was so mild that on New Year’s Day snow was transported to downtown Moscow and bears came out of hibernation. Ski races in Japan were canceled and the Sapporo Snow Festival had to borrow snow. On the shores of Lake Michigan, Chicago residents saw playgrounds and beaches disappear under the waves as warm weather swelled the water level. Norwegians bask in T-shirts in January. London’s spring daffodils have already blossomed.

It is a catastrophe for the global energy markets – and as the world gets hotter, producers, traders and treasuries have to live with it long after the acute relocation of the corona virus has ended. The industry relies on cold weather in the northern hemisphere to increase the demand for oil and gas to heat homes and jobs in the world’s most advanced economies. Climate activists could find some poetic justice in the energy markets suffering from global warming caused by fossil fuels. The combustion of natural gas, oil and other fuels to heat households and businesses contributes up to 12% to the greenhouse gas emissions that are responsible for the global increase in temperature.

According to Gary Ross, chief investment officer of Black Gold Investors LLC and founder of oil consultant PIRA Energy, the drop in global oil demand due to mild temperatures in January is expected to be around 800,000 barrels a day. This is the equivalent of eliminating all of Turkey’s consumption. The natural gas market developed similarly.

“The oversupply continues and winter isn’t really here yet,” said Ron Ozer, chief investment officer of Statar Capital LLC, an energy-focused hedge fund in New York. The last month was the hottest January in Europe, Copernicus Climate Change Service reported: surface temperatures were 3.1 degrees Celsius warmer than average.

Northern Europe was particularly hot, with some areas from Norway to Russia more than 6 degrees above the 1981 to 2010 average. It took until February 6th for the temperatures in Tokyo to freeze, the last time recorded. Worldwide, the past five years have been the hottest in centuries as greenhouse gases change the earth’s ecosystem.

Natural gas prices collapsed around the world when the weather cut heating demand. US futures are trading at their lowest level since the 1990s this time of year. Spot prices for liquefied natural gas in Asia have dropped to a record low as demand from the world’s three largest importers – Japan, South Korea and China – collapses.

Based on weather-related demand data, the United States and Asia have the warmest winters and Europe the second warmest, says Joe Woznicki, a meteorologist at Commodity Weather Group LLC. A key measure of heat demand, called heating degree days, is 12% below the 10-year average in the United States, 14% in Asia and 13% in Europe.

This year’s particularly warm winter was triggered by events in the Arctic. An intense weather pattern held back the cold in the Arctic, leaving North America and Eurasia relatively mild.

“When the winds are stronger, they act as a barrier to keep the arctic air above the pole and prevent them from flowing south,” said Bradley Harvey, meteorologist at Maxar in Gaithersburg, Maryland the month and even in March , “

