According to a new study, climate change could wipe out more than half of the world’s wine-growing regions and endanger global supply.

An increase of two degrees Celsius could wipe out regions like Italy, Spain and the Australian mainland, but could also include new regions like Great Britain, Canada and Tasmania.

This is because grapes are extremely sensitive to the changes in temperature and season associated with climate change.

If temperatures rise by two degrees Celsius, the world’s wine-growing regions could shrink by up to 56 percent.

If the heat rose four degrees, 85 percent of these areas would no longer be able to produce good wine.

According to the scientists, cooler wine-growing regions such as Germany, New Zealand and the USA would be relatively unaffected if the temperature rose by two degrees. Hot regions such as Italy, Spain and Australia are already facing the greatest losses.

Britain could grow more grape varieties

However, they believe that the number of suitable strains in the UK would drop from zero to five and double in New Zealand. However, current wine regions could stick to it if they change the type of grapes for which they are currently famous.

For example, late-ripening varieties such as Syrah, Grenache and Mourvedre Bordeaux, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot would be replaced by early-ripening varieties such as Chasselas, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and move further north and south.

The study, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that adjusting the strategy could cut potential losses in half if temperatures rose two degrees and reduce them by a third if warming rose four degrees.

The study co-author, Dr. Benjamin Cook from Columbia University said, “In a way, wine is like the canary in the coal mine because climate change affects agriculture because these grapes are so climate sensitive.”

He and his colleagues examined whether using the wide variety of grapes could help increase their resilience. Scientists suspect that plant diversity is key to making agriculture more resilient to climate change, and grapes offer a good opportunity to test this because they are very diverse.

There are more than 1,100 different varieties that are planted and grown under different conditions. Research focused on 11 grape varieties, based on their different temporal evolution, a key feature for climate adaptation.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chasselas, Chardonnay, Grenache, Merlot, Monastrell (also known as Mourvedre), Pinot Noir, Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Syrah and Ugni Blanc were selected.

The regions have to switch to different grape varieties

They used research archives to create a model for when buds, flowers, and ripeness levels would occur in wine growing regions around the world under three different scenarios: 0, 2, and 4 degrees warming. Then they used climate projections to see where these strains could be used in the future.

Losses were inevitable in both warming scenarios as they affected the conditions during the ripening of the grapes. However, the team found that switching can significantly reduce losses.

If producers switch to types of wine that are better suited to the changing climate, only 24 percent will be lost. For example, in Burgundy, France, Mourvedre and Grenache could replace Pinot Noir.

With four degrees of warming, planting certain grape varieties reduced losses from 85 to 58 percent.

The Associate Professor of the University of British Columbia, Dr. Elizabeth Wolkovich said: “Discussions have already started in Europe about new legislation to make it easier for large regions to change the varieties they grow.

“But growers still have to learn to grow these new varieties. This is a major hurdle in some regions where the same varieties have been grown for hundreds and hundreds of years, and they need consumers who are willing to accept different varieties from their favorite regions. “

However, the effectiveness of each method depends on whether farmers have the opportunities and resources to adapt locally, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and limit global warming, the researchers say.

By Ben Gelblum and Kamal Sultan

