Climate change: Boris Johnson's track record shows he cannot be trusted - Martyn McLaughlin

Advertisement

Boris Johnson has previously claimed that climate change “has very little to do with man-made global warming” in direct contradiction to science, writes Martyn McLaughlin.

It may be emphatically aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions, but it is difficult to judge the UK government’s announcement that a ban on the sale of new petrol, diesel or hybrid cars should be brought forward five years to 2035 as something other than a smokescreen.

Advertisement

The revised policy unveiled by Boris Johnson during a speech to launch the UN Conference on Climate Change, COP26, later this year in Glasgow is a step in the right direction, although hardly a radical measure.

At least seven countries have vowed to introduce a similar ban by 2030, while Norway is at the forefront after it has established its red line for 2025.

However, the announcement probably had the desired effect of diverting the attention of Claire O’Neill, who was dismissed as president of COP26 only last week, a decision that encouraged her to tell some truths about Mr. Johnson and his environmental credentials .

READ MORE: Dismissed climate summit claims Edinburgh-London gap endanger event

READ MORE: Climate change: Scotland takes the lead as ‘shameful’ Boris Johnson avoids debate – Angus Robertson

The former conservative minister warned that there was a “huge lack of leadership and commitment” from the British government and that Mr. Johnson himself was a not convincing champion of COP26.

“Over the years, the Prime Minister has made incredibly warm statements about this,” Mrs. O’Neill explains. “He also admitted that he doesn’t really understand. He doesn’t really understand, I think he said that.

Cruel and short-sighted

The horrible warnings from Mrs. O’Neill for Mr. Johnson’s ignorance and apparent apathy about the biggest crisis facing our planet will not be a surprise.

A letter she sent to the Prime Minister indicated that he had played with moving COP26 to England because of hostility to Nicola Sturgeon.

With hotels already booked and an extensive security operation in progress, it is unlikely that this will happen. But the fact that Mrs. O’Neill expressed such fears suggests that Mr. Johnson is sufficiently hateful and short-sighted to put constitutional disputes above the climate. After all, the future of the Union is the greatest threat to its premiership.

But there is another, uncomplicated reason to explain his unenlightened position – Mr. Johnson is the country’s most prominent climate denier.

A cursory examination of his actions and comments over the past decade provides an instructive, though depressing, insight into his thinking about the issue.

Ten years ago he wrote a column for the Daily Telegraph, which introduced his readers to the work of Piers Corbyn, the astrophysicist and brother of the Labor leader.

The lesser-known Mr Corbyn describes himself as a “world leader in weather and climate” and runs a company called WeatherAction, which flexes its meteorological muscles by incorporating on its website – a headache-causing GeoCities nightmare – mocked Charlie Brown cartoons poke fun with ‘liberal’ scientists.

He specializes in long-term predictions using what he describes as a “revolutionary, leading, solar-based method”. Mr. Johnson is one of his supporters and describes him as someone who “keeps on doing well”.

“He seems to be doing well about 85 percent of the time and serious business people – particularly in agriculture – are starting to invest in his predictions,” Johnson wrote.

Two years later he returned to the subject, more enthusiastic than ever by ‘the world’s most important meteorological fortune teller’. Johnson has passed on his predictions, including a “flood” of heavy rainfall during the London Olympics that summer (an event characterized by sunshine and light showers).

Johnson sings praise for this Corbyn

Undeterred, Mr. Johnson sang Mr. Corbyn again the following January, with the idea that “global temperature does not depend on concentrations of CO2, but on the mood of our celestial sphere.”

In 2015 he wrote two more puff pastry pieces. The first, in the Telegraph, regretted the unusually warm winter, but emphasized that it “has nothing to do with global warming”.

The second, published in The Sun, again promoted Mr. Corbyn’s teaching. “He says the climate has everything to do with that large flaming gas ball that controls our lives, and very little with the man-made global warming,” Johnson commented. “Is he right?” As readers of this article will know, you should never underestimate the power of the sun. “

Mr. Johnson’s humor has never reached such high heights, and he has since been silent about Mr. Corbyn’s violated theories, which in itself is a problem. Despite the ample opportunity he has been given, he has refused to renounce his denial of climate science. The platitudes he offers in the run-up to COP26 must be viewed in this context.

Recently, the prime minister has accepted happy commitments and support from individuals and organizations with a history of opposing climate science.

In 2018 he flew to the US to speak at a dinner organized by the American Enterprise Institute, a libertarian think tank; only last year did his leadership campaign accept £ 25,000 from Bristol Port, co-owned by Terence Mordaunt, director of the Global Warming Policy Forum.

COP26 is an opportunity for Mr. Johnson to play statesman, but there is a decade of evidence that shows that he is not remotely sincere in dealing with the climate situation.

The turmoil of the Brexit is a golden opportunity for him to appease his supporters and ideologies from the free market by cutting back on environmental regulations. Do not be fooled by empty promises to the contrary.