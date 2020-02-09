Clash on Daytona 2020 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Daytona 500 exhibition race

Yes, the NASCAR Cup series has a preseason, just like other major American sports competitions, but the racing race is a quick one with only 75 laps around the 2.5 km long Daytona International Speedway.
The annual Clash in Daytona, this year entitled Busch Clash, is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 with a start time of 3:00 p.m. ET, almost exactly a week before the 62nd edition of the Daytona 500. As always, only an exclusive group of drivers is eligible to race in the Clash.
Jimmie Johnson, who won the rain-curtailed Clash at Daytona last year, is one of those drivers. The 2020 Clash represents the start of Daytona Speedweeks for all teams, but for Johnson it marks the start of his last season as a driver before retirement.
“My hope for him is that he can enjoy an entire season as much as Jeff Gordon,” told Mike Joy, Fox’s most important play-by-play broadcaster, to Sporting News from Johnson. The Clash marks the first race broadcast in which Joy and Gordon will operate in a two-person cabin after the retirement of analyst Darrell Waltrip. This week, the duo is calling for all Cup Series training and qualifying sessions, including Thursday’s Duels, in the run-up to Fox’s Daytona 500 broadcast.
However, the Clash is first on the schedule. Below you will find everything you need to know about this year’s exhibition race in Daytona, including the TV / live stream information, the format for the event and the drivers on the list.
Clash on Daytona start time 2020
- Date: Sunday, February 9
- Start time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FS1
- Livestream: Fox Sports Go
- Radio: MRN
Sunday’s Clash marks the first race broadcast for Fox’s NASCAR Cup Series broadcast team in 2020, which now has the aforementioned two-man stand by Joy and Gordon. The Fox broadcast for the Clash (and all upcoming Cup races) will include more injections of analysis from Larry McReynolds and Jamie McMurray from the network’s Charlotte studio.
Vince Welch, Matt Yocum, Jamie Little and Regan Smith return in 2020 as pit road reporters for Fox.
Clash on Daytona schedule 2020
The 18 drivers in this year’s Clash (more about them below) will only get one practice session to test their cars before Sunday’s Clash. That session was scheduled for Saturday at 11:35 AM ET.
Two Daytona 500 practice sessions were also scheduled for Saturday, but teams in the Clash drive cars other than those they brought for the 500.
Below is the TV schedule for all Cup Series sessions at Daytona this week.
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
11:35 am ET
Practicing Busch Clash
FS1
MRN
1:35 pm ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
3 p.m. ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
12.30 pm ET
Daytona 500-pole qualification
Fox
MRN
3 p.m. ET
Busch clash
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
7 p.m. ET
Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1
FS1
MRN
8:45 PM ET
Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
5.05 pm ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
12.30 pm ET
Daytona 500 final training
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
TV channel
Radio channel
2.30 a.m. ET
Daytona 500
Fox
MRN
Clash on Daytona 2020: layout, arrangement, input list
The 75-lap exhibition race starts with a 25-lap segment and ends with the last 50 laps after a planned warning.
There is no qualification for the Clash; only the Saturday practice session. Instead, the starting line-up is determined by a random draw that is scheduled to play on Saturday at 6:30 PM. ET.
To be eligible to race in the Clash, a driver must meet at least one of the following criteria:
- Pole winner of every race last season
- Former Clash winner who raced full time last season
- Former winner of the Daytona 500 who raced full time last season
- Former winner of the Daytona 500 pole who raced full time last season
- Qualified for last season’s Cup Series play-offs
A total of 20 pilots met the above criteria and were eligible for the 2020 Clash in Daytona, but only 18 will participate. Daniel Hemric (last year’s pool winner) is back in the Xfinity series this season, and Daniel Suarez (last year’s pool winner), now with a new team, chose not to race in the Clash while the No. 95 crew is preparing the Daytona 500.
Below is the full entry list for the 2020 Clash in Daytona and how each driver was eligible.
Car no.
Driver
Qualification
1
Kurt Busch
Former Clash winner
2
Brad Keselowski
Winner post 2019
3
Austin Dillon
Winner post 2019
4
Kevin Harvick
Winner post 2019
6
Ryan Newman
Former winner of Daytona 500
9
Chase Elliott
Winner post 2019
10
Aric Almirola
Winner post 2019
11
Denny Hamlin
Winner post 2019
12
Ryan Blaney
Winner post 2019
14
Clint Bowyer
Winner post 2019
18
Kyle Busch
Winner post 2019
19
Martin Truex Jr.
Former winner of the Daytona 500 pole
20
Erik Jones
Playoff driver 2019
22
Joey Logano
Winner post 2019
24
William Byron
Winner post 2019
42
Kyle Larson
Winner post 2019
48
Jimmie Johnson
Winner post 2019
88
Alex Bowman
Former winner of the Daytona 500 pole