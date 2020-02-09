Clash on Daytona 2020 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Daytona 500 exhibition race

Advertisement

Yes, the NASCAR Cup series has a preseason, just like other major American sports competitions, but the racing race is a quick one with only 75 laps around the 2.5 km long Daytona International Speedway.

The annual Clash in Daytona, this year entitled Busch Clash, is scheduled for Sunday, February 9 with a start time of 3:00 p.m. ET, almost exactly a week before the 62nd edition of the Daytona 500. As always, only an exclusive group of drivers is eligible to race in the Clash.

Jimmie Johnson, who won the rain-curtailed Clash at Daytona last year, is one of those drivers. The 2020 Clash represents the start of Daytona Speedweeks for all teams, but for Johnson it marks the start of his last season as a driver before retirement.

“My hope for him is that he can enjoy an entire season as much as Jeff Gordon,” told Mike Joy, Fox’s most important play-by-play broadcaster, to Sporting News from Johnson. The Clash marks the first race broadcast in which Joy and Gordon will operate in a two-person cabin after the retirement of analyst Darrell Waltrip. This week, the duo is calling for all Cup Series training and qualifying sessions, including Thursday’s Duels, in the run-up to Fox’s Daytona 500 broadcast.

However, the Clash is first on the schedule. Below you will find everything you need to know about this year’s exhibition race in Daytona, including the TV / live stream information, the format for the event and the drivers on the list.

Clash on Daytona start time 2020

Date : Sunday, February 9

: Sunday, February 9 Start time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET TV channel : FS1

: FS1 Livestream : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Radio: MRN

Sunday’s Clash marks the first race broadcast for Fox’s NASCAR Cup Series broadcast team in 2020, which now has the aforementioned two-man stand by Joy and Gordon. The Fox broadcast for the Clash (and all upcoming Cup races) will include more injections of analysis from Larry McReynolds and Jamie McMurray from the network’s Charlotte studio.

Vince Welch, Matt Yocum, Jamie Little and Regan Smith return in 2020 as pit road reporters for Fox.

Clash on Daytona schedule 2020

The 18 drivers in this year’s Clash (more about them below) will only get one practice session to test their cars before Sunday’s Clash. That session was scheduled for Saturday at 11:35 AM ET.

Two Daytona 500 practice sessions were also scheduled for Saturday, but teams in the Clash drive cars other than those they brought for the 500.

Below is the TV schedule for all Cup Series sessions at Daytona this week.

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

11:35 am ET

Practicing Busch Clash

FS1

MRN

1:35 pm ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

3 p.m. ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

12.30 pm ET

Daytona 500-pole qualification

Fox

MRN

3 p.m. ET

Busch clash

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

7 p.m. ET

Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1

FS1

MRN

8:45 PM ET

Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

5.05 pm ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

12.30 pm ET

Daytona 500 final training

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

TV channel

Radio channel

2.30 a.m. ET

Daytona 500

Fox

MRN

Clash on Daytona 2020: layout, arrangement, input list

The 75-lap exhibition race starts with a 25-lap segment and ends with the last 50 laps after a planned warning.

There is no qualification for the Clash; only the Saturday practice session. Instead, the starting line-up is determined by a random draw that is scheduled to play on Saturday at 6:30 PM. ET.

To be eligible to race in the Clash, a driver must meet at least one of the following criteria:

Pole winner of every race last season

Former Clash winner who raced full time last season

Former winner of the Daytona 500 who raced full time last season

Former winner of the Daytona 500 pole who raced full time last season

Qualified for last season’s Cup Series play-offs

A total of 20 pilots met the above criteria and were eligible for the 2020 Clash in Daytona, but only 18 will participate. Daniel Hemric (last year’s pool winner) is back in the Xfinity series this season, and Daniel Suarez (last year’s pool winner), now with a new team, chose not to race in the Clash while the No. 95 crew is preparing the Daytona 500.

Below is the full entry list for the 2020 Clash in Daytona and how each driver was eligible.

Car no.

Driver

Qualification

1

Kurt Busch

Former Clash winner

2

Brad Keselowski

Winner post 2019

3

Austin Dillon

Winner post 2019

4

Kevin Harvick

Winner post 2019

6

Ryan Newman

Former winner of Daytona 500

9

Chase Elliott

Winner post 2019

10

Aric Almirola

Winner post 2019

11

Denny Hamlin

Winner post 2019

12

Ryan Blaney

Winner post 2019

14

Clint Bowyer

Winner post 2019

18

Kyle Busch

Winner post 2019

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Former winner of the Daytona 500 pole

20

Erik Jones

Playoff driver 2019

22

Joey Logano

Winner post 2019

24

William Byron

Winner post 2019

42

Kyle Larson

Winner post 2019

48

Jimmie Johnson

Winner post 2019

88

Alex Bowman

Former winner of the Daytona 500 pole