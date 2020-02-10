Clarkson drops 30, Bogdanovic hits the winner when Jazz defeats Rockets

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic celebrated a successful escape from the Houston Rockets (114-113) in Utah Jazz on Sunday, February 9 (Monday, February 10, Manila time).

Advertisement

Clarkson came off the bench and poured 30 points, while Bogdanovic scored the winning goal when jazz celebrated his second consecutive win and improved to fourth place in the Western Conference by 34:18.

The Rockets were ready to celebrate their fifth win in 6 games after PJ Tucker gave them a 113-111 lead with a triple with 1.6 ticks remaining before Bogdanovic returned the favor with his own three point on the summer.

Bogdanovic scored an average of 21.2 points per game this season, but the Croatian star only scored two of his seven field goals against the Rockets.

The most important was Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic used a screen to receive the incoming pass from Joe Ingles and surprised Rocket fans at the Toyota Center when he sunk the game-winning triple against James Harden and Tucker.

“You fired an incredible shot,” said Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni. “We had two people with him. I was afraid we would spot him (because) it was so close. Hats off this shot.”

Fantastic finish in Houston!

Watch the best pieces on the course as @ 44Bojan completes the exciting @utahjazz W on the street! #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/jhqss5NcBY

– NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2020

Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, Mike Conley had 20 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds, while Rudy Gobert scored 12 points and 15 rebounds.

Bogdanovic ended the tournament with 8 points and 4 templates for jazz, which regained momentum after two defeats in a row with two victories.

Russell Westbrook saw his 39 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists were wasted when the rockets dropped to 33-20 and reached number 5 in the west.

Harden scored a triple double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the defeat, while Robert Covington scored 14 points and 5 rebounds. – with reports from Agence France-Presse / Rappler.com