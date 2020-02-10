Advertisement

Armed militias and Islamist extremists in Mali have killed at least 500 civilians and injured many others in the past year, which threatens to undermine efforts to stabilize the poor West African state, a new report said.

The 90-page poll by global activists Human Rights Watch describes how a variety of armed groups in Mali burned villagers alive in numerous attacks on civilians, killed others with bombs and took men off buses to execute them on the roadside.

Islamist extremists have been responsible for some of the worst attacks targeting young children and killing 17 people at a funeral by hiding a bomb on the remains of a disabled man killed in a previous attack.

According to Human Rights Watch, 2019 has been the worst year for civilian casualties in Mali since a coalition of Islamists and local separatist tribes controlled most of their northern half in 2012, resulting in military intervention in France and a peacekeeping operation worth The country has so far not stabilized $ 1 billion a year.

“Armed groups kill, mangle, and terrorize communities across central Mali without the apparent fear of being held accountable. Human tribute to the shattered lives increases as the deadly cycles of violence and revenge continue,” said Corinne Dufka, director in West Africa at Human Rights Watch and author of the report.

There are widespread fears that failure to suppress violence in Mali will plunge the entire Sahel into violent chaos that will strengthen extremist groups and allow more people to flee to Europe. The number of attacks in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger has quintupled since 2016.

Mohamed Ibn Chambas, the UN envoy for the fragile region on the southern edge of the Sahara, said the Sahel “has seen a devastating surge in terrorist attacks on civilian and military targets.”

Violence in central Mali has increased steadily in recent years as armed Islamist groups that have allied with al-Qaida have left the north. Many of the bloodiest attacks in the past year have been attributed to a member of Isis, the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (ISGS).

92 soldiers died in November in two attacks by ISGS on military bases in Mali, Tabankort and Indelimane. In December, the group announced that 42 people had been killed in Arbinda, Burkina Faso – 35 of them civilians. More than 170 soldiers were killed in two ISGS attacks in Niger.

Both Al-Qaida and Isis have attempted to exploit ethnic tensions in the Sahel region, where competition between communities has been exacerbated by climate change and demographic pressures on scarce resources.

Armed Islamists have recruited fighters from pastoral Fulani communities and persuaded others to form self-defense groups. The Malian authorities have vowed to disarm the militias, but it has been difficult. Weapons are not difficult to find in the region, and criminal networks overlap with armed groups.

Fulani militia in Sevare, Mali, in an informal demobilization camp designed to reduce jihadism. Photo: Marco Longari / AFP via Getty Images

The atrocities of armed Islamists include the killing of at least 38 civilians while attacks on the villages of Yoro and Gangafani in June. A witness told the authors of the Human Rights Watch report that Islamist extremists pulled a four-year-old boy out of a house during the massacre and shot him in the head.

Human Rights Watch believes the total number of civilians killed in municipal and armed Islamist attacks in 2019 is much higher than that documented. Most attacks are not reported.

The Malian government promised to bring those responsible for the worst atrocities to justice. In 2019, the Malian courts launched several investigations and sentenced around 45 people for minor incidents of municipal violence.

However, the judicial authorities have not yet persecuted the powerful leaders of the armed group, who are responsible for the numerous recent attacks. Many villagers said the lack of accountability encouraged armed groups to commit further abuse.

“The government needs to do much more with the help of its international partners to persecute those responsible for crimes and to dismantle abusive armed groups,” said Dufka.

The increase in violence is due to reports that the United States is likely to reduce its military presence in the Sahel because it focuses on major powers rivals that pose a greater threat than terrorism.

The United States currently has thousands of troops in the region and recently opened a large $ 100 million air base in Niger.

The prospect of many of their armed forces withdrawing from the region has upset many actors. A small section of British troops are slated to be deployed to Mali later this year as part of the UN peacekeeping force there.