Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, has a tattoo on his face

Presley Gerber, the 20-year-old son of Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford, received a new addition to his already large collection of tattoos. On Friday, Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena, tattoo artist for the celebrities, gave Gerber a facial tattoo that reads “misunderstood”.

JonBoy posted a photo with Gerber on his Instagram that clearly refers to the famous mother of his tattoo artist in the caption. “I’m sorry, mom,” wrote JonBoy.

Here’s a better shot of the ink that’s on Gerber’s right cheek:

“Yessir,” Gerber wrote in the comments below this picture.

Gerber posted a video on his own account, in which he can be colored. He closed his eyes when JonBoy worked on the message on Gerber’s face.

“Thanks Homie 😈,” he wrote.

Some supporters expressed their rejection of the complexion, but Gerber seemed to be quick to defend his choice.

“How sad that you hate yourself so much that you do this to yourself … get help,” wrote one person.

“How would that make someone in need of help feel better? Let’s say I did it. They think it makes me feel better,” Presley replied. “Go and get a life.”

Gerber and his younger sister Kaia (18) are both models who clearly follow in their super model mother’s footsteps. In late 2019, Gerber worked with Superdry on their vacation campaign and shared the shot of him wearing a hat, button fastening, and leather jacket (an outfit that this writer is really jealous of).

During the holidays, Gerber, Kaia and their mother played elves at NYU Langone Health in New York and gave gifts to sick children.

“Proud of my elves,” she labeled the photo of her children, who wore similar outfits. “Nothing captures the spirit of Christmas better than giving.”

She also shared a photo of her children when they were young at Christmas 2001. In the photo, a toddler Gerber wears a shirt that reads “I ❤️ NY” while his father Rande holds Kaia in his hand.

The little child certainly grew up loving tattoos.

