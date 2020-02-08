CIF-SS girls' soccer playoff pairs for all divisions - Whittier Daily News

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The CIF-SS playoff pairings for girls were released on Saturday February 8th.
CIF-SS GIRLS FOOTBALL GAMES
All games 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.
DEPARTMENT 1
First round, Thursday February 13th
Huntington Beach in the highlands
Long Beach Wilson at Cypress
Corona Centennial at Hart
Sunny Hills at Harvard-Westlake
Irvine University in Santa Margarita
Trabuco Hills at Edison
Long Beach Poly in the Temecula Valley
Los Osos at Aliso Niguel
Corona del Mar at Mater Dei
San Clemente in the Corona Santiago
El Dorado in the Villa Park
Mission Viejo at Garden Grove Pacifica
JSerra at Millikan
Newport harbor in Troy
Vista Murrieta in San Juan Hills
Northwood at Los Alamitos
DEPARTMENT 2
First round, Thursday February 12th
West Ranch at Mira Costa
Culver City at Downey
Eastvale Roosevelt in the Paloma Valley
Ventura at Woodbridge
Rosary at La Mirada
Saugus at South Hills
Yorba Linda with Bishop Amat
Rancho Cucamonga at Camarillo
Lakewood at Claremont
Redlands East Valley at Warren
Redondo at Oaks Christian
Moor Park in Oak Hills
Brea Olinda in Anaheim Canyon
Royal in the marina
Mayfair in the Capistrano Valley
Riverside poly at Flintridge Sacred Heart
DEPARTMENT 3
Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th
A – Westlake in Santa Barbara
B – Chaparral in Serrano
First round, Thursday February 13th
Winner WC A at Flintridge Prep
Upwind at Quartz Hill
La Salle in Alta Loma
Sonora at South Torrance
Ayala at La Serna
Marlborough at Buena
Citrus Valley on Laguna Beach
Placentia Valencia at Palos Verdes
Knight at Oxnard
Apple Valley near Yucaipa
A thousand oak trees in Santa Monica
Crescenta Valley at Etiwanda
Eastside in the Diamond Bar
Oak park at Dos Pueblos
Chaminade in Germany
Winner WC B at St. Margaret
DEPARTMENT 4
Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th
A – Walnut at Valley View
B – Glendale in Beverly Hills
C – Adelanto in Ontario
D – Monrovia in Westridge
First round, Thursday February 13th
Winner WC A at Hemet
Estancia in Lakewood St. Joseph
Mayfield at Torrance
Montclair at Granite Hills
Winner WC B in Santa Paula
La Canada in Westminster
Fillmore at Foothill Tech
Patriot in Palm Desert
Winner WC C in Bloomington
La Quinta at Lompoc
North Torrance at Cerritos
Viewpoint at Arcadia
Godinez on the Costa Mesa
Burbank Burroughs at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Silverado at sea view
Winner WC D in the Sierra Canyon
DEPARTMENT 5
Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th
A – South El Monte at Bellflower
B – Palmdale at Brentwood
First round, Thursday February 13th
Winner WC A at Katella
Beaumont at Miller
San Dimas in the Jurupa Valley
Gahr at Da Vinci
Colton at Western Christian
Sierra Vista in Rowland
Tahquitz at San Gorgonio
Louisville at Archer
Santa Ana at Cerritos Valley Christian
Winner WC B in St. Anthony
Sage hill at Rialto
Hillcrest at Temple City
Cathedral City on the Grand Terrace
Animo leadership at Charter Oak
Anaheim at Garden Grove Santiago
Montebello in California
DEPARTMENT 6
Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th
A – Vasquez at Heritage Christian
B – Woodcrest Christian at Desert Mirage
C – Academy for Academic Excellence at Perris
D – St. Marys Academy at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian
E – Bolsa Grande in El Rancho
F – Vista del Lago near Arroyo
G – Desert Hot Springs at Pomona Catholic
H – Magnolia in the Arroyo Valley
Ich-Cate in Malibu
J-Whitney at Schurr
K Moreno Valley at Shadow Hills
First round, Thursday February 13th
Winner WC A at Gabrielino
Winner WC B at Webb
Winner WC C in Indian Springs
Winner WC D at Rancho Verde
Winner WC E in Nogales
Winner WC F on Riverside North
Winner WC G at the Santa Rosa Academy
Winner WC H at University Prep
Maranatha in Pasadena Marshall
Winner WC I in the Ramona Convent
Winner WC J at Palmdale Aerospace
Orange Vista at Ontario Christian
Notre Dame riverside at Coachella Valley
Oxford Academy in Bell Gardens
Wildwood in St. Bonaventure
Winner WC K on the Nuview Bridge
DEPARTMENT 7
Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th
A – St. Monica Academy at Samueli
First round, Thursday February 13th
Winner WC A in Santa Clara
Coast Union at Mary Star
Le Lycee at Santa Clarita Christian
Alverno near Milken
Lennox Academy in Garey
Shalhevet at Buckley
Temecula Prep at the Academy of Careers & Exploration
Gladstone at # 4 Fairmont Prep
Linfield Christian in the Silver Valley
CAMS at St. Pius X- St. Matthias
Pilibos at Cobalt
Pomona near Thacher
Ganesha with Bishop Conaty-Loretto
Summit tour at Vistamar
Laguna Blanca in Dunn
Connelly at Loara
Upcoming schedule
Second round: Saturday, February 15th
Quarter-finals: February 19
Semifinals: February 22
Championships: February 28-29