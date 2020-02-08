CIF-SS girls' soccer playoff pairs for all divisions - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

The CIF-SS playoff pairings for girls were released on Saturday February 8th.

CIF-SS GIRLS FOOTBALL GAMES

All games 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.

DEPARTMENT 1

First round, Thursday February 13th

Huntington Beach in the highlands

Long Beach Wilson at Cypress

Corona Centennial at Hart

Sunny Hills at Harvard-Westlake

Irvine University in Santa Margarita

Trabuco Hills at Edison

Long Beach Poly in the Temecula Valley

Los Osos at Aliso Niguel

Corona del Mar at Mater Dei

San Clemente in the Corona Santiago

El Dorado in the Villa Park

Mission Viejo at Garden Grove Pacifica

JSerra at Millikan

Newport harbor in Troy

Vista Murrieta in San Juan Hills

Northwood at Los Alamitos

DEPARTMENT 2

First round, Thursday February 12th

West Ranch at Mira Costa

Culver City at Downey

Eastvale Roosevelt in the Paloma Valley

Ventura at Woodbridge

Rosary at La Mirada

Saugus at South Hills

Yorba Linda with Bishop Amat

Rancho Cucamonga at Camarillo

Lakewood at Claremont

Redlands East Valley at Warren

Redondo at Oaks Christian

Moor Park in Oak Hills

Brea Olinda in Anaheim Canyon

Royal in the marina

Mayfair in the Capistrano Valley

Riverside poly at Flintridge Sacred Heart

DEPARTMENT 3

Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th

A – Westlake in Santa Barbara

B – Chaparral in Serrano

First round, Thursday February 13th

Winner WC A at Flintridge Prep

Upwind at Quartz Hill

La Salle in Alta Loma

Sonora at South Torrance

Ayala at La Serna

Marlborough at Buena

Citrus Valley on Laguna Beach

Placentia Valencia at Palos Verdes

Knight at Oxnard

Apple Valley near Yucaipa

A thousand oak trees in Santa Monica

Crescenta Valley at Etiwanda

Eastside in the Diamond Bar

Oak park at Dos Pueblos

Chaminade in Germany

Winner WC B at St. Margaret

DEPARTMENT 4

Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th

A – Walnut at Valley View

B – Glendale in Beverly Hills

C – Adelanto in Ontario

D – Monrovia in Westridge

First round, Thursday February 13th

Winner WC A at Hemet

Estancia in Lakewood St. Joseph

Mayfield at Torrance

Montclair at Granite Hills

Winner WC B in Santa Paula

La Canada in Westminster

Fillmore at Foothill Tech

Patriot in Palm Desert

Winner WC C in Bloomington

La Quinta at Lompoc

North Torrance at Cerritos

Viewpoint at Arcadia

Godinez on the Costa Mesa

Burbank Burroughs at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Silverado at sea view

Winner WC D in the Sierra Canyon

DEPARTMENT 5

Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th

A – South El Monte at Bellflower

B – Palmdale at Brentwood

First round, Thursday February 13th

Winner WC A at Katella

Beaumont at Miller

San Dimas in the Jurupa Valley

Gahr at Da Vinci

Colton at Western Christian

Sierra Vista in Rowland

Tahquitz at San Gorgonio

Louisville at Archer

Santa Ana at Cerritos Valley Christian

Winner WC B in St. Anthony

Sage hill at Rialto

Hillcrest at Temple City

Cathedral City on the Grand Terrace

Animo leadership at Charter Oak

Anaheim at Garden Grove Santiago

Montebello in California

DEPARTMENT 6

Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th

A – Vasquez at Heritage Christian

B – Woodcrest Christian at Desert Mirage

C – Academy for Academic Excellence at Perris

D – St. Marys Academy at Newport Beach Pacifica Christian

E – Bolsa Grande in El Rancho

F – Vista del Lago near Arroyo

G – Desert Hot Springs at Pomona Catholic

H – Magnolia in the Arroyo Valley

Ich-Cate in Malibu

J-Whitney at Schurr

K Moreno Valley at Shadow Hills

First round, Thursday February 13th

Winner WC A at Gabrielino

Winner WC B at Webb

Winner WC C in Indian Springs

Winner WC D at Rancho Verde

Winner WC E in Nogales

Winner WC F on Riverside North

Winner WC G at the Santa Rosa Academy

Winner WC H at University Prep

Maranatha in Pasadena Marshall

Winner WC I in the Ramona Convent

Winner WC J at Palmdale Aerospace

Orange Vista at Ontario Christian

Notre Dame riverside at Coachella Valley

Oxford Academy in Bell Gardens

Wildwood in St. Bonaventure

Winner WC K on the Nuview Bridge

DEPARTMENT 7

Wild card games, Tuesday February 11th

A – St. Monica Academy at Samueli

First round, Thursday February 13th

Winner WC A in Santa Clara

Coast Union at Mary Star

Le Lycee at Santa Clarita Christian

Alverno near Milken

Lennox Academy in Garey

Shalhevet at Buckley

Temecula Prep at the Academy of Careers & Exploration

Gladstone at # 4 Fairmont Prep

Linfield Christian in the Silver Valley

CAMS at St. Pius X- St. Matthias

Pilibos at Cobalt

Pomona near Thacher

Ganesha with Bishop Conaty-Loretto

Summit tour at Vistamar

Laguna Blanca in Dunn

Connelly at Loara

Upcoming schedule

Second round: Saturday, February 15th

Quarter-finals: February 19

Semifinals: February 22

Championships: February 28-29